 Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh ebbs as Azerbaijan moves to reaffirm control : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh ebbs as Azerbaijan moves to reaffirm control

Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh ebbs as Azerbaijan moves to reaffirm control

The Armenian authorities have accused Russian peacekeepers of standing idle and failing to stop the Azerbaijani onslaught

Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh ebbs as Azerbaijan moves to reaffirm control

Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh region arrive in the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia. Reuters file



AP

Yerevan, October 2

The last bus carrying ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh left the region Monday, completing a gruelling weeklong exodus of over 100,000 people — more than 80 per cent of the residents — after Azerbaijan reclaimed the area in a lightning military operation.

Gegham Stepanyan, Nagorno-Karabakh’s human rights ombudsman, said that the bus that drove into Armenia carried 15 passengers with serious illnesses and mobility problems.

He issued a call to share information about any other residents who want to leave but have trouble doing so.

In a 24-hour military campaign that began on September 19, the Azerbaijani army routed the region’s undermanned and undergunned Armenian forces, forcing them to capitulate, and the separatist authorities agreed to dissolve their government by the year’s end.

While Baku has pledged to respect the rights of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, the bulk of them have hastily fled the region, fearing reprisals or losing the freedom to use their language and to practice their religion and cultural customs.

The Armenian government said Monday that 100,514 of the region’s estimated 120,000 residents have crossed into Armenia.

Armenian Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said some people had died during a grueling and slow journey over the single mountain road into Armenia that took as long as 40 hours.

Azerbaijani authorities moved quickly to reaffirm control of the region, arresting several former members of its separatist government and encouraging ethnic Azerbaijani residents who fled the area amid a separatist war three decades ago to start moving back.

After six years of separatist fighting ended in 1994 following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Nagorno-Karabakh came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by Armenia.

In a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan took back parts of the region in the south Caucasus Mountains along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had captured earlier.

On Sunday, Azerbaijan’s prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for ex-Nagorno-Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan, who led the region before stepping down at the beginning of September.

Azerbaijani police arrested one of Harutyunyan’s former prime ministers, Ruben Vardanyan, on Wednesday as he tried to cross into Armenia.

The Armenian authorities have accused Russian peacekeepers, who were deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh after the 2020 war, of standing idle and failing to stop the Azerbaijani onslaught.

The accusations were rejected by Moscow, which argued that its troops didn't have a mandate to intervene in the fighting.

The mutual accusations have further strained the relations between Armenia, and its longtime ally Russia, which has accused the Armenian government of a pro-Western tilt.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan alleged Thursday that the exodus of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh amounted to “a direct act of ethnic cleansing and depriving people of their motherland.”

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry strongly rejected Pashinyan's accusations, arguing that the departure of Armenians was “their personal and individual decision and has nothing to do with forced relocation.” A United Nations delegation arrived in Nagorno-Karabakh Sunday to monitor the situation.

The mission is the organization’s first to the region for three decades, due to the “very complicated and delicate geopolitical situation” there, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters Friday.

Local officials dismissed the visit as a formality. Hunan Tadevosyan, spokesperson for Nagorno-Karabakh's emergency services, said the UN representatives had come too late and the number of civilians left in the regional capital of Stepanakert could be “counted on one hand.”

“We walked around the whole city but found no one. There is no general population left,” he said.

 

#Russia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

2
Diaspora

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

3
Punjab

AAP questions Punjab Governor on liquor smuggling from Chandigarh to state

4
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple, offers sewa

5
Punjab

Migrant couple poisons 3 minor daughters to death in Jalandhar, blames poverty

6
Punjab

Punjab has received over Rs 50,000 crore investments in 18 months: CM Bhagwant Mann

7
Himachal

Chitkul in Himachal’s Kinnaur adjudged best tourism village of the year

8
India

India, US 'desirable, optimal' partners: EAM S Jaishankar vows to take ties to different level

9
Sports

Virat Kohli to join Indian team soon after flying to Mumbai due to personal emergency: Report

10
Haryana

NIA links Gurugram gangster Kaushal Chaudhary to Canada terrorist Arsh Dalla

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz converted his wife Basanti to Islam, studied mining engineering: Delhi Police’s special cell

NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, two associates arrested; all three engineers

Police say bomb-making literature recovered from hideouts of...

OBCs, EBCs comprise more than 63 pc of Bihar's population: Caste survey

Bihar’s caste survey out; OBCs, EBCs nearly two-thirds of population

The survey says Yadavs are the largest in terms of populatio...

Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman win Nobel in medicine for enabling development of mRNA vaccines

Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against Covid-19

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the econo...

Video: Stones, iron rods found placed on Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat rail track in Bhilwara, sabotage suspected

Video: Stones, iron rods found placed on Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat rail track in Bhilwara, sabotage suspected

Ajmer RPF said necessary action is being taken in this matte...

Bodies of 3 minor sisters stuffed in trunk found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Migrant couple poisons 3 minor daughters to death in Jalandhar, blames poverty

Police got suspicious after parents did not make efforts to ...


Cities

View All

Rahul in Amritsar, to visit Golden Temple

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple, offers sewa

Rahul Gandhi is welcome to Golden Temple, but he should not forget damage Congress did to Sikhs, says Harsimrat Badal

Armed persons loot 1.4-kg gold worth Rs 76 lakh from jeweller in Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi to visit Golden Temple amid Sukhpal Khaira row

Drug peddlers held with 1.6-kg heroin in Amritsar

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area

Work on temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra starts today

20 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer in France

Chandigarh sees 6% rise in GST collection to Rs 219 crore

Dera Bassi girl dies of suspected dengue

Suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz converted his wife Basanti to Islam, studied mining engineering: Delhi Police’s special cell

NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, two associates arrested; all three engineers

Delhi's Roshanara Club where cricket met cinema via 'Gandhi'

Woman constable dies by suicide in south Delhi's Mehrauli

Delhi’s Partition Museum draws visitors in droves

Former Chandigarh MP Pawan Bansal replaced by Delhi leader Ajay Maken as AICC treasurer

250-ft breach in advance bundh plugged

250-ft breach in advance bundh plugged

This Nawanshahr school has all infra, but no staff to teach

Monsoon fury: 18K acres affected, ‘zero’ paddy produce expected in 15 Sultanpur Lodhi villages

Swachhata Hi Seva campaign: Public participation must to maintain cleanliness in city, says Jalandhar civic body official

Theatre stages comeback in Jalandhar with Punjabi play

Coordinate with PSPCL to take action, rights panel tells MC

Coordinate with PSPCL to take action, Punjab Human Rights Commission tells Ludhiana MC

Cleanliness drives mark Gandhi Jayanti in city

Waterlogging key concern in parts of Atam Nagar, Model Town Extension

Man held with 1.5-kg opium

Four booked for thrashing, issuing threats to two sisters

Our fight is against drugs, not any party or leader: Kejriwal on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest

Our fight is against drugs, not any party or leader: Kejriwal on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest

Law varsity staff, students hold ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ in Patiala

AAP ignoring SC community: NSCA

Bizmen making beeline for investment in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Talent show at Multani Mal Modi college in Patiala