Army Chief General MM Naravane pays tribute to WW-II martyrs

Singapore, April 4
Army Chief General MM Naravane on Monday visited Kranji War Memorial in Singapore and paid tribute to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the World War-II.
The memorial is dedicated to men and women from India, the UK, Australia, Canada, Sri Lanka, Malaya, the Netherlands.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Sonia Gandhi chairs parliamentary party meet
This is the first meeting of the CPP after the party’s poll ...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61