Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Putin in video: Stop this war

Schwarzenegger is hugely popular in Russia, and apparently also with Putin

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Putin in video: Stop this war

Arnold Schwarzenegger. File photo

AP

Washington, March 18

Film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger told Russians in a video posted on social media on Thursday that they're being lied to about the war in Ukraine and accused President Vladimir Putin of sacrificing Russian soldiers' lives for his own ambitions.

Schwarzenegger is hugely popular in Russia, and apparently also with Putin. The President of Russia Twitter account follows only 22 accounts—one of them the actor's.

In the nine-minute video, Schwarzenegger said Russian soldiers were told they'd be fighting Nazis in Ukraine, or to protect ethnic Russians in Ukraine or that were going on military exercises, and that they'd be greeted like heroes. He said many of the troops now know those claims were false.

“This is an illegal war,” Schwarzenegger said, looking straight into the camera while seated at a desk in a study. “Your lives, your limbs, your futures are being sacrificed for a senseless war condemned by the entire world.”   

Schwarzenegger posted his emotional video on Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

While some of those services are blocked in Russia, he also posted it on the Telegram messaging app—which is not—where it got more than a half-million views. It was subtitled in Russian.

The former California governor brought up painful memories about how his own father was lied to as he fought with Adolf Hitler's forces during World War II, and how he returned to Austria a broken man, physically and emotionally after being wounded at Leningrad.

He asked Russians to let their fellow citizens know about “the human catastrophe that is happening in Ukraine”. The video showed bombed-out buildings in Ukraine and people coming under Russian shelling.

He then addressed Putin directly, saying: “You started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war.”     

Schwarzenegger described his long ties to Russia, having travelled there as a body builder and film action hero. In 2010, as California governor, he led a delegation of Silicon Valley business leaders and venture capitalists on a trip to Moscow.

He called all the Russians who have been in the streets protesting the invasion of Ukraine, and who have been arrested and manhandled, “my new heroes”.  

An adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry who works to disseminate information about the course of the war urged Ukrainians to share the video with friends and relatives in Russia.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

CM Mann chooses March 23 Matrydom Day for anti-corruption helpline launch

2
Punjab

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal forgoes pension as ex-MLA

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab

4
Delhi

Harmeet Singh Kalka announces separate party

5
Trending

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer in the airport security check that made it a 'mutter of grave concern'

6
World

Pakistan's anti-graft watchdog initiates probe against retired 4-star Army General for 'theft and illegal sale' of crude oil

7
Haryana

Punjab now has more responsibility to provide water for SYL canal: Haryana CM

8
Nation

Bhupinder Hooda meets Rahul Gandhi, then meets Ghulam Nabi Azad; parleys begin on boosting Congress

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes part in ‘Holi Milan Samaroh’ at Haryana Raj Bhawan

10
Nation

VIP security cover of 27 protectees from UP, Punjab withdrawn

Don't Miss

View All
Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve
Haryana

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in 45 days
Nation

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in Bangalore in 45 days

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer makes it a ‘mutter of grave concern’
Trending

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer in the airport security check that made it a 'mutter of grave concern'

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City
Diaspora

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here’s a look at other actor-turned chief ministers
Lifestyle

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here's a look at other actor-turned chief ministers

United colours of ‘Basant’
Jalandhar

United colours of 'Basant' at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order
Haryana

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order

Khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education
Haryana

Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Top Stories

Centre asks states to restart monitoring ILI, SARI cases amid Covid surge in southeast Asia

Centre asks states to restart monitoring ILI, SARI cases amid Covid surge in southeast Asia

Testing for influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute re...

India deeply concerned over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine: Ambassadot Tirumurti  at UN

India deeply concerned over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, says Ambassador Tirumurti  at UN

Tirumurti says Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a...

Bipartisan group of lawmakers urge India to speak out against Putin

Bipartisan group of lawmakers urges India to speak out against Putin

The lawmakers, led by Congressman Joe Wilson and Indian-Amer...

Canada says no test results needed for vaccinated travellers

Canada says no test results needed for vaccinated travellers

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says tests will no longer b...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sangrur and Patiala SSPs at his Sangrur residence

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sangrur and Patiala SSPs at his Sangrur residence

Meets all senior police officers of Sangrur

Cities

View All

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

Two nabbed with heroin, drug money

Health employees told to wear uniform during duty hours

Induction of Congress, SAD councillors irks AAP workers

Bhai Gurdas Library at Guru Nanak Dev University goes digital

Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

2 masked men fire gunshots at lawyer’s house in Zirakpur

2 masked men fire gunshots at lawyer's house in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: 6 of Bishnoi gang booked for making extortion calls

VIP culture still in vogue at Chandigarh railway station

Chandigarh to set up group home for mentally ill in Sector 34

Expired fire extinguishers in Panchkula MC building

Government job for brother of IB officer killed in riots

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at IGI with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Sexual assault accused held after encounter with police in Delhi

Technical glitch delays services on 3 Delhi Metro lines

Relief for SAD leader Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Relief for SAD leader Kamaljit Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Namdev Chowk bags best roundabout award

Poor start to vax drive for children

Groundwork paid off, will work for Kandi's development, says Dr Ravjot

Fake anti-graft helpline No. doing rounds on social media

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Parked car catches fire near bus stand

MC struggles to meet budget income target

Three fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Get fire NOC in 30 days or face action: MC to building owners

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Civil surgeon visits centres at Bahadurgarh and Jalalpur