 As Biden turns 80, Americans ask ‘What’s too old?’ : The Tribune India

As Biden turns 80, Americans ask ‘What’s too old?’

Ronald Reagan was 77 when he left the White House, but Biden would be 86 by the time a second four-year term ends, should he win it

As Biden turns 80, Americans ask ‘What’s too old?’

US President Joe Biden. Reuters file



Washington, November 20

Joe Biden turns 80 on Sunday, making him the first octogenarian president in US history.

He is set to celebrate his birthday with a brunch hosted by his wife, Jill, a celebration that got an extra lift this weekend with his granddaughter’s wedding at the White House on Saturday.

With Biden already the oldest person to serve as president, the 2024 race for the White House is shaping up to be uncharted territory for the United States. The nearly 250-year old democracy celebrates youth, but millions of Americans - including presidents - are now working well beyond the traditional retirement age of 65.

Ronald Reagan was 77 when he left the White House, but Biden would be 86 by the time a second four-year term ends, should he win it. His leading potential Republican opponent, Donald Trump, would be 82 when he left office if he won in 2024.

As a society, the United States is aging, and working until later in life. The 65-and-older population is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. By 2026, more than one in four men over 65 will still be working, the nonprofit Population Reference Bureau projects.

Some Americans have concerns about the advanced age of the two most likely 2024 candidates.

While 71 per cent of Democrats think Biden is “mentally sharp and able to deal with challenges,” 46 per cent say he may not be up to the challenge of running in 2024, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll taken Nov. 8 and 9. About a quarter of Republicans, 26 per cent, think Trump may not be up to 2024 because of his age.

Political affiliation aside, 68 per cent of people surveyed think Biden may not be up for the challenge two years from now, and 49 per cent say the same about Trump. Some 86 per cent of Americans said they believe the cut-off for serving as president should be age 75 or younger, the poll found.

Biden’s occasional verbal stumbles and tendency to meander off script during live appearances have been seized on by his Republican critics as proof he’s too old for the job. His supporters say the president, who overcame a childhood stutter, has been ad-libbing in public speeches for decades.

Biden’s prospects for a second term got a boost last week when the Democrats did better than expected in midterm congressional and gubernatorial elections.

Asked about concerns over Biden’s age ahead of his 80th birthday, the White House said his recent record speaks for itself.

“As then-candidate Biden said in 2019, ‘watch him,’” responded spokesperson Andrew Bates.

“Since then, he won the most votes of anyone in American history, achieved unprecedented job creation, made big corporations pay their fair share in taxes, empowered Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices, and signed the most significant gun reform in 30 years and the biggest infrastructure investment since the 1950s,” Bates said, calling it “the most successful legislative record of any president since Lyndon Johnson.” “Keep watching,” he added.

Some Biden supporters said they admired Democrats’ success under Biden, but were still uncertain about a possible next term.

“I think he’s done a great job in the time that he has had,” said Illinois resident Paul Klenck. “I am concerned that someone well into their mid-80s would serve as president. I can’t think of a more demanding job than that.”

Others said criticism of Biden’s age was discriminatory.

“Some people at 60 should go nowhere near political power,” New York City resident Catharine Stimpson, 86, said in an interview. “I think the satire about him and the sneering at him is ageism. So let us look at the individual.” Asked about his birthday in a recent MSNBC interview, Biden had a reaction that may be familiar to anyone over 50: disbelief. “I can’t even say the age I am going to be. I can’t even get it out of my mouth,” he said.

Biden said questions about his age were “totally legitimate” but that it was his intention to seek another term.

AGING AMERICA, AGING LEADERS

The outgoing Congress is one of the oldest in U.S. history, with more than half of the House of Representatives and two-thirds of the Senate part of the “Baby Boomer” generation born between 1946 and 1964, Pew Research shows.

Some members have years on Biden and Trump. Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 82. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is 80. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, 89, won another six-year term last week.

Americans are not necessarily comfortable with that situation. Two-thirds of people surveyed support the idea of having an upper age limit for federal officeholders, including the president, members of Congress, and Supreme Court justices, the Reuters poll shows.

However, Biden does not even register in the top 10 list of the world’s oldest current serving leaders, which is led by the 89-year-old president of Cameroon, Paul Biya.

“There’s a reason why other societies look to their elders for wisdom and guidance. It’s because they have that experience, which should not be discounted,” said Deborah Kado, co-director of the longevity center at Stanford University.

Kado and other experts on aging said they saw no signs Biden is unable to fulfill his duties.

Stuart Jay Olshansky, an expert on aging at the University of Illinois at Chicago, said Biden may be a member of a subset of older Americans who are “super-agers,” with the mental faculties of people decades younger.

“Age has been weaponized and people from the other party, whatever party you’re dealing with, will always try to say that there’s something wrong with this individual,” he said. “Those of us who study age as a profession say: ‘Stop using age as a weapon.’”

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted online in English throughout the United States, gathered responses from 1,003 adults, including 468 Democrats and 342 Republicans. It has a credibility interval - a measure of precision - of 4 percentage points either way. Reuters

 

#Joe Biden

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital

2
Punjab

PAU alumnus Prof H Deep Saini appointed Vice-Chancellor of Canada's prestigious McGill University

3
Patiala

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

4
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

5
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

6
Impact Feature

Black Bird 4K Drone : (2022 Warning!) Untold Truth About BlackBird 4K Drone?

7
World

'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

8
Nation

Retired Punjab cadre IAS officer Arun Goel appointed Election Commissioner

9
Punjab

Punjab sits on subsidy to manage paddy straw, adds fuel to farm fires

10
Nation

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

COP27 climate summit: Countries approve 'loss and damage' fund to help poor countries

COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund, but contentious issues remain

Evokes mixed response as no clarity on terms of funding arra...

CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves

CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves

The structure of legal profession is patriarchal, caste-base...

Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll wit...

Positive energy generated due to Bharat Jodo Yatra undone by Rahul’s criticism of Savarkar: Sanjay Raut

Positive energy generated due to Bharat Jodo Yatra undone by Rahul’s criticism of Savarkar: Sanjay Raut

Questioned why Rahul Gandhi was raking up issues which touch...

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2...


Cities

View All

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

Punjabis should feel proud of glorious cultural heritage inherited by them: CM

Shiv Sena leader Harvinder Soni arrested in Gurdaspur

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

GMADA told to end traffic bottlenecks, upgrade infra

Over 24K apply for 89 posts at Chandigarh Housing Board

Shoddy cable removal work irks Chandigarh residents

Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joins AAP ahead of Delhi MC polls

Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joins AAP ahead of Delhi MC polls

Investigate all those meeting Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari to probe agencies

Shradha murder case: Delhi Police call 3 persons in Maharashtra to record statements

Mob of students beats pregnant dog to death in Delhi, video goes viral on internet

Don’t vote for those who want to stop welfare work in Delhi: Kejriwal’s MCD poll pitch

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Nawanshahr teachers help prepare English workbooks

Cops crack whip on drug peddlers, three arrested

Surjit Academy beat Roundglass to lift Mahinder Munshi hockey trophy

On the run since 2016, PO held

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

Stubble burning incidents down 55% than last year in Ludhiana district

NCB raids money changer’s shop in Ludhiana

Man held with 410-gm heroin

One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

40 primary health centres to be converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

4K bills pending at Patiala Civil Surgeon’s office

Two arrested for smuggling liquor