As many as 35 children die in Ethiopia’s afar amid drought, conflict

Country is facing one of the worst droughts in the past 40 years following consecutive failed rains in the Horn of Africa

As many as 35 children die in Ethiopia’s afar amid drought, conflict

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

Nairobi (Kenya), June 9

At least 35 children have died in recent weeks due to drought and conflict in Ethiopia’s north-eastern afar region, according to a local hospital and the medical charity Doctors Without Borders.

The announcement on Thursday came days after a government minister denied that people have died due to food shortages.

“Thirty-five children have died in the last eight weeks alone and more than two-thirds of those patients died within 48 hours of admission,” Doctors Without Borders said in a statement noting an escalating crisis in the mostly arid region.

“What scares us most at this point is that we are only beginning to see the very tip of the iceberg, and already it is overwhelming,” said Raphael Veicht, the group’s emergency coordinator in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia is facing one of the worst droughts in the past 40 years following consecutive failed rains in the Horn of Africa. The Afar region also saw some of the fiercest fighting in the war that erupted in Ethiopia’s neighbouring Tigray region in November 2020.

Hussein Adem, director of Dubti Hospital in Afar, the largest in the region and serving more than one million people, confirmed the children’s deaths to The Associated Press and said that people flooding into the hospital are coming from conflict areas bordering Tigray.

“The number of malnourished and sick children arriving at our hospital is rising steadily. Hence, the mortality rate among children is also rising,” he said, adding his team is trying to send some to other healthcare centres.

“Our hospital ward is full, so we are using tents. Even that is getting full, so we are treating some of them in the corridors.” Both United Nations and Ethiopian government figures indicate that millions of Ethiopians in other parts of the country also face food shortages.

Fitsum Assefa, Ethiopia’s minister of planning and development, told cabinet members on Monday that 7.4 million people in the South, Oromia and Somali regions need food assistance.

“An additional 5.2 million in Tigray, around 600,000 in Afar and 8.7 million in the Amhara region also need food assistance and are receiving assistance both by the government and donors,” she said. But she denied the loss of human lives, calling the efforts a “big success”.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in a tweet on February 25 warned that drought-induced hunger in the Somali and Borana areas of the East African nation was “causing a loss of life among children and the elderly”.

He added, “If we wait for the onset of the rainy season, we will lose many of our citizens.” On Tuesday, the UN appealed for USD 847 million to help support 4.2 million people, half of them children, in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Eritrea and Djibouti.

“The nutrition situation in the region is extremely concerning as malnutrition rates are increasing, particularly in Ethiopia, and in the arid and semi-arid lands of Kenya and Somalia,” it said. AP

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Embarrassment for Punjab police as CBI says red-corner notice against Goldy Brar sought on May 30, a day after singer was killed

3
Punjab

Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing

4
Punjab

Hurt by fabricated stories, says Sidhu Moosewala's father

5
Punjab

Punjab rolls out new excise policy, liquor prices to drop by 35-60%

6
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut shares beautiful pictures from her new home in Manali; adds local Himachali touch to it

7
Entertainment

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's doppelganger from Pakistan surfaces on social media, claims late singer had sent him greetings once

8
Bathinda

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

9
Business

Bargaining for your dream car just a click away!

10
Sports

Woman sailor complains against coach for making her 'uncomfortable'

Don't Miss

View All
IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

From jail to freedom via hospital
Amritsar The Tribune Special

From jail to freedom via hospital

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Punjab

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Top News

All set for nail-biting contest to 16 Rajya Sabha seats in four states on Friday

All set for nail-biting contest to 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 other states on Friday

In Maharashtra, setback to ruling MVA as Mumbai court denies...

Interpol issues red-corner notice against Goldy Brar in connection with murder cases of 2020, 2021

Interpol issues red-corner notice against Goldy Brar in connection with murder cases of 2020, 2021

Sources say request for issuance of RCN sent not in connecti...

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Embarrassment for Punjab police as CBI says red-corner notice against Goldy Brar sought on May 30, a day after singer was killed

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Embarrassment for Punjab police as CBI says red-corner notice against Goldy Brar sought on May 30, a day after singer was killed

Punjab police had claimed on Wednesday that proposal on issu...

Members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered threat letter for Salman Khan: Police

Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered threat letter for Salman Khan, plan was to extort money from him: Police

Mahakal alias Siddhesh alias Saurabh Kamble, an alleged memb...

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Temperature will come down on June 11-12, but a major relief...

Cities

View All

SGPC objects to appointment of non-Sikh as MD of Punjab & Sind Bank

SGPC objects to appointment of non-Sikh as MD of Punjab & Sind Bank

Leaderless Amritsar Congress cadres a disheartened lot

From jail to freedom via hospital

Akali leader Bony Ajnala's pic with BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju triggers speculation

Unhappy over love marriage, man fires at brother-in-law in Amritsar

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case in police custody

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; two other societies on Landran road also raided

100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided

Chandigarh sitting duck for cyber attack

The ever-increasing mountain of garbage at Dadu Majra dumping ground in Chandigarh

Mohali: Hours after birthday bash, youth shoots himself

Boost for Chandigarh BJP as Congress councillor joins party

Delhi Police register FIR against multiple people over social media hate messages

Nupur Sharma, Owaisi, Naveen Jindal, Saba Naqvi among people booked over social media hate messages

Services on Blue Line affected for over 2 hours, commuters face hardship

Satyendar Jain in ED custody in money-laundering case till June 13

Over 20 people rescued after building catches fire in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

Delhi HC quashes FIR against Canadian found with live ammunition at airport

Jalandhar: Why no headway in development projects under Smart City, councillors ask MC officials

Jalandhar: Why no headway in development projects under Smart City, councillors ask MC officials

Amid concerns over monkeypox, Jalandhar's pvt hospitals on alert

Jalandhar BJP leader Lalit Chadha, his nephew drown in Gangasagar river in Kolkata

Jalandhar youth throng Mansa to attend antim ardas of Moosewala

Jalandhar: 327 bravehearts join CRPF after rigorous training

Contractor removes fee boards from multi-storey parking lot in Ludhiana

Contractor removes fee boards from multi-storey parking lot in Ludhiana

Ludhiana civic body seeks applications from street vendors for 20 vending zones

DRI destroys 396-kg cannabis in Ludhiana to mark ‘Drug Destruction Day’

Ludhiana: Three nabbed for drug trafficking

PM-Kisan scheme: Over 1 lakh farmers get income support in Ludhiana district

Patiala: ASHA workers on warpath, Covid-related work affected

Patiala: ASHA workers on warpath, Covid-related work affected

Seven paan shops, smokers in Patiala challaned for violating COPTA

Patiala: Law varsity VC is WSV secretary-general