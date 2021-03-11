As US poised to restrict abortion, other nations ease access

A leaked draft opinion suggests the US Supreme Court could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision

As US poised to restrict abortion, other nations ease access

Protestors hold pro-abortion rights signs in Atlanta, Georgia, US on May 3, 2022. Reuters

AP

Bogota, May 4

As women in the United States find themselves on the verge of possibly losing the constitutional right to abortion, courts in many other parts of the world have been moving in the opposite direction.

That includes in a number of traditionally conservative societies — such as recently in Colombia, where the Constitutional Court in February legalised the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, part of a broader trend was seen in parts of heavily Catholic Latin America.

It's not yet clear what impact there will be outside the United States from the leaked draft opinion suggesting the US Supreme Court could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

But for women activists, who, for years have led grinding campaigns demanding open access to abortion, often looking to the United States as a model, it's a discouraging sign and a reminder that hard-won gains can be impermanent.

“It is an awful precedent for the coming years for the region and the world,” said Colombian Catalina Martinez Coral, Latin America and Caribbean director for the New York-based Centre for Reproductive Rights, which was among the groups that litigated the abortion case in Colombia's high court.

The February ruling there established a broad right for women to have abortions within the 24-week period, whereas previously they could do so only in specific cases such as if a fetus presented malformations or a pregnancy resulted from rape. Abortion is still allowed after that period under those special circumstances.

The decision fell short of advocates' hopes for a complete decriminalisation, but Martinez Coral said it still left Colombia with the “most progressive legal framework in Latin America.”         

Similarly, Mexico's Supreme Court held last year that it was unconstitutional to punish abortion. As the country's highest court, its ruling bars all jurisdictions from charging a woman with a crime for terminating a pregnancy.

To the south in Argentina, lawmakers in late 2020 passed a bill legalising abortion until the 14th week and after that for circumstances similar to those described in the Colombia ruling.

It's also widely available in Cuba and Uruguay.

But expansion of abortion access has not extended to all of Latin America, with many countries restricting it to certain circumstances — such as Brazil, the region's most populous nation, where it's permissible only in cases of rape, risk to the woman's life and certified cases of the birth defect anencephaly.

When the US Supreme Court's final decision is handed down, expected in late June or early July, the world will be watching.

“While moves to decriminalise and legalise abortion in places like Argentina, Ireland, Mexico and Colombia in the last few years have been a huge win for the global community,” Agnes Callamard, secretary-general of the human rights group Amnesty International, said in a statement, “there are grim signs that the United States is out of step with the progress that the rest of the world is making in protecting sexual and reproductive rights.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Jail scandal

2 Punjab ex-DIGs booked for disposing of drugs sans nod

2
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

3
World

Supersonic ballet: In New Zealand, helicopter catches rocket free-falling from space

4
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

5
Haryana

Gurugram: Failing to deliver, 4 Ansal directors face arrest

6
Nation

As 3rd foreign firm pulls out, Indian submarine project runs into rough weather

7
Punjab

Days after disciplinary action sought against him, Navjot Sidhu shares encrypted message on Twitter, says time will tell

8
Nation

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

9
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

10
Punjab

Punjab students among 2 Indian groups win NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

Top News

RBI hikes interest rate by 40 bps to 4.40%

EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps

RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...

Sensex, Nifty turn choppy in early trade

Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent

Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...

Modi meets PMs of four Nordic countries; focus on bilateral cooperation, regional and global developments

Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security

Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...

Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row

Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row

Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested

Cities

View All

Drug overdose claims 2 more lives in Tarn Taran

Drug overdose claims 2 more lives in Tarn Taran

Civic body to spend Rs 2.15 crore on sewerage, potable water in Amritsar South

US man gets 'tankhah' for distorting Gurbani

SGPC honours Pakistan Sikh jatha

Will ensure social justice, development: Attari MLA Jaswinder Singh Ramdas

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

Unvaccinated children can now attend school in Chandigarh

Covid: Chandigarh tricity sees 33 fresh cases

BMW driver gets remand for mowing down youth in Chandigarh

Residents of two more slum colonies in Chandigarh get eviction notices

After women, Delhi govt announces free bus passes for construction workers

After women, Delhi govt announces free bus passes for construction workers

Man enters classroom, sexually assaults two girls in Delhi; DCW notice to police, EDMC

Jail assistant superintendent held for helping conman in Delhi prison

‘Significant amount’ of rain in North India

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Stubble-burning cases see five-fold rise in Jalandhar district

Stubble -burning cases see five-fold rise in Jalandhar district

Sudden power cuts, PSPCL notices irk Jalandhar industrialists

Car snatching case cracked in Jalandhar, 1 held

304th birth anniversary of Kapurthala state founder Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia celebrated

World Asthma Day: ‘Milk, curd, lassi, banana, rice do not worsen asthma’

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Amid controversy, cost of smart road, market project raised

Ludhiana: Man held for impersonation

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Ludhiana district tops Punjab in maximum accident deaths in lockdown

Covid outbreak at National Law University in Patiala, 46 fresh cases

Patiala's National Law University becomes Covid hotspot with 46 more positive cases

All-round growth will be visible soon: Patiala MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli

Patiala violence big govt failure, says Raja Warring

Patiala: For this doctor, work always comes first, dons PPE kit on Eid

Fatehgarh Sahib: Parshuram Jayanti celebrated with fervour