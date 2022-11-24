Assailant among 7 dead in Walmart shooting in US

Chesapeake, November 23
A manager at a Walmart store in Virginia entered a breakroom and opened fire on fellow employees before turning the gun on himself, an eyewitness said on Wednesday, leaving a total of seven dead.
An employee told media that the suspect, who police have not identified, said nothing as he began firing on the workers. He also injured at least four people. The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. — Reuters
