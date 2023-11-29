 At Israeli rave site hit by Hamas, music plays again for the dead : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • At Israeli rave site hit by Hamas, music plays again for the dead

At Israeli rave site hit by Hamas, music plays again for the dead

More than 400 revellers lost to the rampage

At Israeli rave site hit by Hamas, music plays again for the dead

DJ Skazi performs as part of a tribute to the people who were killed or kidnapped during the October 7 attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza at the site of the Nova festival in Reim, southern Israel on Tuesday. Reuters Photo



Reuters

Reim, Israel, November 29

In one of the killing fields of southern Israel, trance music sounds afresh in commemoration of more than 400 revellers lost to the Hamas rampage at an outdoor dance festival.

Thousands of young people were partying in the dawn hours of October 7 when the armed Palestinian infiltrators swept in. All that faced the five Israeli DJs on the stage this time were silent and unmoving placards showing pictures of the dead.

“It’s strange to see that all these people, all these pictures, are pictures of people that actually died here,” said Yahel Irony, 18, who survived the attack when he took refuge in a nearby bomb shelter.

“Those people danced with me and they didn’t survive.” Organisers called Tuesday’s event ‘The Set for the Angels’.

Asher Swissa, known as DJ Skazi, said that the event sparked mixed emotions. Sadness for all his friends lost and happiness for bringing music back to the rave-goers, whom he described as people of love, peace, and music.

“I believe that each one of these people celebrated life and they wanted us to celebrate for them, with music,” said Swissa.

According to police, 364 people were shot, bludgeoned or burned to death at the Nova festival in a stretch of tree-dotted brush near Kibbutz Reim. Another 40 people were taken hostage by Hamas back to the Gaza Strip, 5 km (2 miles) away, police said.

It was the bloodiest incident in a shock cross-border assault by the Palestinian Islamist faction, and triggered a devastating Israeli counter-offensive in Gaza.

#Hamas #Israel


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Uttarakhand

Light at end of tunnel: All 41 trapped workers rescued in Uttarakhand; President Murmu, PM Modi laud rescuers, workers

2
Uttarakhand

Rat-hole mining explained: Controversial technique that comes to rescue of 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

3
Trending

Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic Insta story on 'silence' sparks speculation

4
Punjab

Punjab gets Rs 3,670 crore of GST compensation after it lodged new claim with Centre: Finance Minister Cheema

5
Entertainment

MS Dhoni, Taylor Swift and Narendra Modi serenade in viral 'Channa Mereya' remix: Watch

6
India

Wife fights with husband on way to Bangkok, pilot is forced to divert flight to Delhi

7
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi’s in-custody interview: High Court summons ADGP Prisons over delayed inquiry report

8
Entertainment

Bishnoi gang threatens Gippy Grewal on his reaction to Moosewala's death, says not even your brother Salman Khan or Dawood can save you

9
India

'They lifted us on shoulders'; rescue workers recount first meeting with labourers in Uttarakhand tunnel

10
Diaspora

Indian student charged with family members' triple murder in US

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Top News

SC upholds Centre's decision to extend tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 6 months

SC upholds Centre's decision to extend tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 6 months

Naresh Kumar who is due to retire on November 30

Allegations of plot to kill Sikh extremist on American soil: India forms probe panel

India to probe US concerns linking it to 'foiled murder plot' of Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Pannun

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says I...

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: 41 workers airlifted, admitted to trauma centre, vitals fine, says AIIMS Rishikesh Director

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: 41 workers airlifted, admitted to trauma centre, vitals fine, says AIIMS Rishikesh director

She said the workers want to go home and are eagerly awaitin...

'Human labour triumphed over machinery', global media on successful Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation

'Human labour triumphed over machinery', global media on successful Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation

The workers were pulled out through an escape pipe after las...

‘Practised yoga, took walks to keep spirits up’: Rescued workers interact with PM

'Practised yoga, took walks to keep spirits up': Rescued workers interact with PM

The workers hail Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar...


Cities

View All

Security agencies seize 1 kg heroin near border in Amritsar sector

Security agencies seize 1 kg heroin near border in Amritsar sector

19 jail inmates of Amritsar Central Jail booked for possessing mobile phones

Metal frames with ads encroach on space in commercial areas in Amritsar

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Local woollen industry looking forward to a promising season

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

A first, private firms to maintain public parks in Chandigarh

A first, private firms to maintain public parks in Chandigarh

Over 250 Chandigarh services to be put on one platform soon

9 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.45 crore

Farmers protest ends, normal traffic by morning in Mohali

Now, farmers to meet in Hisar

Delhi's air quality improves, light rain likely

Delhi's air quality improves, light rain likely

Delhi L-G flags off yatra to make people aware of Centre’s schemes

GRAP-III curbs revoked, construction work to resume

Congress launches ‘talent hunt’ for youth

Can’t have partial compliance of our order on RRTS project: Apex court

PCS officer’s direct role in accepting bribe crops up

PCS officer’s direct role in accepting bribe crops up

STF cracks down on drug peddlers, nabs 2

Healthcare services at Nakodar Civil Hospital to be digitised soon

Two arrested with stolen bikes

2 months on, students attend classes at panchayat ghar

Interstate gang supplying illegal weapons busted; 11 guns seized

Interstate gang supplying illegal weapons busted; 11 guns seized

Two on bike ‘snatch’ bag with Rs 25 lakh from Ludhiana petrol pump workers

Expedite bioremediation of legacy waste, contractor told

77 black spots snuffed 473 lives in Ludhiana Police Commissionerate in 3 yrs

4 of robbers’ gang held in Ludhiana, 49 mobiles seized

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC

Day 13: ‘Janeman’ presented during National Theatre Festival in Patiala

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Haryana CM visits mentor’s house to condole his death