 At least 23 persons die in Peru after bus crashes into river

  At least 23 persons die in Peru after bus crashes into river

Accidents are relatively common along Peru’s precarious roads, with around two dozen people dying in a crash last Sept and at least 24 dying when a bus plunged off a cliff in January 2023

Photo for representation: iStock



Reuters

Lima (Peru), April 29

At least 23 persons died after a bus fell down a slope into a river on Sunday evening in the Andean mountains of northern Peru, a prosecutor told local media on Monday morning.

The accident occurred on Sunday night when the bus was heading to the town of Sorochuco, Olga Bobadilla, provincial prosecutor for the Cajamarca region, told local radio station.

“Information is still being collected because the accident occurred at night on a fairly rugged road, an unpaved road, where the bus fell into an abyss toward the river,” Bobadilla said.

Local media outlets reported that the bus was travelling from the nearby town of Celendin, which announced three days of mourning in a statement shared by the local government.

Accidents are relatively common along Peru’s precarious roads, with around two dozen people dying in a crash last September and at least 24 dying when a bus plunged off a cliff in January 2023.

