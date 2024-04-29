At least 23 persons die in Peru after bus crashes into river

Lima (Peru), April 29
At least 23 persons died after a bus fell down a slope into a river on Sunday evening in the Andean mountains of northern Peru, a prosecutor told local media on Monday morning.
The accident occurred on Sunday night when the bus was heading to the town of Sorochuco, Olga Bobadilla, provincial prosecutor for the Cajamarca region, told local radio station.
“Information is still being collected because the accident occurred at night on a fairly rugged road, an unpaved road, where the bus fell into an abyss toward the river,” Bobadilla said.
Local media outlets reported that the bus was travelling from the nearby town of Celendin, which announced three days of mourning in a statement shared by the local government.
Accidents are relatively common along Peru’s precarious roads, with around two dozen people dying in a crash last September and at least 24 dying when a bus plunged off a cliff in January 2023.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India summons Canadian deputy envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at event attended by PM Justin Trudeau
Ministry of External Affairs describes the raising of slogan...
Amit Shah's 'doctored' video: Delhi Police summon Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, one arrested in Assam
Revanth Reddy says he will not be afraid about notice over p...
Supreme Court stays CBI probe into West Bengal Government officials' role in teacher recruitment scam
Top court, however, refuses to stay High Court order cancell...
No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal
High Court says Kejriwal’s absence cannot allow students to ...
After Surat setback, Congress faces Indore ignominy as Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Bam withdraws nomination
The Congress says there is a 'threat to democracy' and wonde...