At Western Theatre Command, Xi calls for PLA modernisation

New Delhi, July 31
Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the need to speed up efforts to boost modernisation of the armed forces while inspecting the air force of the Western Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), which is responsible for border management with India.
In the inspection tour ahead of China’s Army Day on August 1, Xi, who is also chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), stressed the need for enhancing military preparedness and ensuring airspace security by thoroughly carrying out regular air defence. He also “demanded an accelerated pace of pushing new equipment and forces to form combat forces. The new equipment and forces should be integrated into the current combat systems”, reported Chinese news agencies.
The President also called for continuous efforts to carry out training under real combat conditions.
“The party must maintain leadership over the armed forces in ideological, political and organisational terms,” the agencies reported Xi as saying.
He also ordered strict steps to improve party conduct and enforce discipline.
Gen He Weidong, CMC vice-chairman, took part in the inspection.
Border management with India
- The Western Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is responsible for border management with India
- The Chinese President called for continuous efforts to carry out training under real combat conditions
- The inspection tour was held ahead of China's Army Day on August 1. Xi is also chairman of the Central Military Commission
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
17 workers killed as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction in Maharashtra
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces probe
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 100 per cylinder
A 19 kg cylinder now costs Rs 1,680 in Delhi