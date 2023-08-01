At Western Theatre Command, Xi calls for PLA modernisation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 31

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the need to speed up efforts to boost modernisation of the armed forces while inspecting the air force of the Western Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), which is responsible for border management with India.

In the inspection tour ahead of China’s Army Day on August 1, Xi, who is also chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), stressed the need for enhancing military preparedness and ensuring airspace security by thoroughly carrying out regular air defence. He also “demanded an accelerated pace of pushing new equipment and forces to form combat forces. The new equipment and forces should be integrated into the current combat systems”, reported Chinese news agencies.

The President also called for continuous efforts to carry out training under real combat conditions.

“The party must maintain leadership over the armed forces in ideological, political and organisational terms,” the agencies reported Xi as saying.

He also ordered strict steps to improve party conduct and enforce discipline.

Gen He Weidong, CMC vice-chairman, took part in the inspection.

Border management with India

The Western Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is responsible for border management with India

The Chinese President called for continuous efforts to carry out training under real combat conditions

The inspection tour was held ahead of China's Army Day on August 1. Xi is also chairman of the Central Military Commission

#China #Xi Jinping