Audio leak: Legal action okayed against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Islamabad, October 2
Pakistan’s Cabinet on Sunday decided to launch legal action against former PM Imran Khan and his party’s top leaders over audio leaks in which he could allegedly be heard discussing the controversial US cypher and how to exploit it to portray his ouster as a conspiracy.
At least two audio tapes have been circulating on social media since Tuesday where 69-year-old Khan can be heard discussing a diplomatic communication with leaders and giving directions about how to use it for political objectives.
The cable based on a meeting of US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia Donald Lu with Pakistan ambassador in Washington Asad Majeed reportedly involves the US official discussing the political situation in Pakistan.
Taking notice of the leaks, the Cabinet formed a committee on September 30. The committee in a meeting on Saturday recommended legal action against those featuring in the leaked audio tapes with proposals presented in the form of a summary before the cabinet for approval.
The Cabinet approved the summary through circulation on Sunday. The Cabinet tasked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the ‘diplomatic cipher’ audio leaks following the committee’s recommendation. “This is a matter of national security which could have possible adverse effects on the country’s interest,” the cabinet committee stated in a notification. It said that legal action was “necessary” and the FIA should form a committee comprising senior officials to probe the matter. — PTI
The issue
In two audio tapes, Imran Khan can be heard discussing the controversial US cypher and how to exploit it to portray his ouster as a conspiracy.
