Aussie-Indian prof gets prestigious microbiology prize

Melbourne, December 8
Distinguished Indian-Australian professor from Western Sydney University, Brajesh Singh, named as this year's winner of the Dorothy Jones Prize for microbiology, on Friday said his contribution to science is driven by national as well as global collaborators.
The prestigious scientific prize is awarded to a scientist who has used microbiology to make a significant contribution to our understanding of terrestrial life, rhizospheres and soil microbiomes.
