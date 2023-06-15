 Australia seeking to stop Russia from building new embassy near Parliament for security reasons : The Tribune India

Australia seeking to stop Russia from building new embassy near Parliament for security reasons

PM Albanese did not directly answer when asked if there were also security concerns about the Chinese Embassy across a street from the Russian site

Australia seeking to stop Russia from building new embassy near Parliament for security reasons

A view of Australia's Parliament House. Representative image: iStock



Canberra, June 15

Australia’s House of Representatives passed legislation on Thursday to prevent Russia from building a new embassy near Parliament House on security grounds.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the legislation would extinguish Russia’s lease on the site based on the advice of security agencies.

“The government has received very clear security advice as to the risk presented by a new Russian presence so close to Parliament House,” Albanese told reporters. “We are acting quickly to ensure the lease site does not become a formal diplomatic presence.”   

Albanese said Australia’s government condemns Russia’s “illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine”.

Albanese said opposition and other lawmakers that are not aligned with the government were briefed on the legislation on Wednesday night and had agreed to pass it through both chambers Thursday.

The government holds a majority in the House but not the Senate.

“To be clear, today’s decision is one taken in the national security interests of Australia, and I thank the coalition (opposition) and cross-benchers in the House and the Senate for their cooperation in this matter,” Albanese said.

Albanese did not directly answer when asked if there were also security concerns about the Chinese Embassy across a street from the Russian site.

“We’re dealing with this very specifically, and it’s based upon very specific advice as well about the nature of the construction that’s proposed for this site, about the location of this site, and about the capability that would present in terms of potential interference with activity that occurs in this Parliament House,” Albanese said.

The Russian Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The government decided to act after Russia won a Federal Court case last month that prevented its eviction from the site now under construction.

The lease was cancelled by local Canberra authorities on the basis of a lack of building activity since it was given the lease in the diplomatic precinct of Yarralumla in 2008.

Under the lease conditions, Russia had agreed to complete construction within three years, but the embassy remains partially built.

The National Capital Authority, which administers embassy leases, decided to terminate the Russian lease, citing that “ongoing unfinished works detract from the overall aesthetic, importance and dignity of the area reserved for diplomatic missions”.

Russia currently occupies the former USSR embassy in the suburb of Griffith, farther from Parliament House than the new site.

The Russian embassy would remain in Griffith and Australia’s embassy would remain in Moscow, Albanese said.

Opposition defence spokesman Andrew Hastie said his party stood with the government on national security.

“Russia has not acted in good faith towards its neighbours in recent times. It continues its campaign (in Ukraine) trashing the principles of territorial and political sovereignty,” Hastie said.

“There is a trust deficit, there is a real risk to our national interest here and the security advice is that this lease must be terminated,” Hastie added.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said no embassy would be allowed on the site.

“The principal problem with the proposed second Russian embassy in Canberra is its location. This location sits directly adjacent to Parliament House,” O’Neil said. (AP)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

27-year-old Indian girl stabbed to death in London, flatmate arrested

2
Himachal

Punjab opposes BBMB move to give water to Himachal; CM Bhagwant Mann writes to PM Modi

3
Punjab

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

4
Nation

IAS, IPS officers suspended for assaulting hotel staff in Rajasthan’s Ajmer

5
Diaspora

NIA releases pictures of 45 accused involved in attack on Indian High Commission in London

6
Nation

Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission initiates fresh consultations; seeks views from public, religious bodies

7
Punjab

Identity of trafficking kingpins not known, Punjab cops hold raids in 3 states

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

9
Nation

Day after Shiv Sena ad ‘dumps’ Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in ‘damage-control’ mode

10
Punjab

Ludhiana loot case solved, six arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Delhi Police seek cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Delhi police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint to be cancelled

As per the reports, around 20 people have recorded their sta...

Gujarat braces for cyclone 'Biparjoy'; landfall today evening; Somnath, Dwarkadhish temples shut

Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; landfall today; Somnath, Dwarkadhish temples shut

This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two year...

Amritpal Singh’s handler Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

While unnamed sources say the cause of death was cancer, his...

Indian-origin teen ‘brutally stabbed’ in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

Grace and fellow student Barnaby Webber were on their way ba...

Relief for Indians; Canadian immigration minister says 'no deportation' of students not involved in visa fraud

Relief for Indians; Canadian immigration minister says 'no deportation' of students not involved in visa fraud

India has been raising the issue concerning Indian students ...


Cities

View All

Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Amritsar MC fixes house tax recovery target at Rs 11.35 crore

Amritsar: Downpour, hailstorm bring relief from scorching heat

Govt failed to fulfil poll promises, allege sanitation workers

Tarn Taran Diary: Border area farmers narrate problems to Punjab Governor

Small cold stores sought in villages

Small cold stores sought in Punjab villages

Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

Chandigarh: Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

28% of Chandigarh’s older women face physical abuse: Study

Drizzle, winds lash Chandigarh

Cracks in new synthetic track at Sukhna Lake, repaired

Haryana Police Sub-Inspector booked for assaulting neighbour in Chandigarh

Delhi riots: 5th supplementary chargesheet filed

Delhi riots: 5th supplementary chargesheet filed

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 promoters of Gurugram-based realty group in money-laundering case

Supreme Court should've monitored probe into wrestlers' case, says former judge Justice Madan B Lokur

Ex-CJI Verma didn’t die of medical negligence, rules commission

Unitech promoter’s wife gets bail in money laundering case

Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Nawanshahr can't breathe easy as no end to ash problem

Identity of trafficking kingpins not known, Punjab cops hold raids in 3 states

Lack of food processing units major concern among Punjab farmers

Most Jalandhar farmers shun DSR method

28-yr-old woman mastermind behind ~8.5-cr heist

28-yr-old woman mastermind behind Rs 8.5-cr heist

Ludhiana loot case solved, six arrested

Diagnostic services ailing at Aam Aadmi Clinics

Major fire breaks out at bank branch, no casualties

Model Town, Pakhowal Road residents spend sleepless night

Rajpura CIA Staff incharge among three held for graft

Rajpura CIA Staff incharge among three held for graft

Hour-long rain leaves Patiala roads waterlogged, commuters hassled

Patiala: Walkathon marks Blood Donor Day

CJM interacts with jail inmates

Pensioners stage protest