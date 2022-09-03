Australia ups immigration intake by 35K

Canberra, September 2
As Australia grapples with skills and labour shortages, it decided to increase its permanent immigration intake by 35,000 to 1,95,000 in the current fiscal.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil announced the increase for the year ending June 30, 2023, during a summit of 140 representatives of governments, trade unions, businesses and industry to address skills shortages exacerbated by the pandemic. — AP
