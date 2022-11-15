Australian award for Indian-origin Sikh

PTI

Washington: Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh has been honoured with the New South Wales Australian of the Year award for supporting the community impacted by floods, bushfires, drought and the Covid pandemic. Singh, 41, is the founder and president of 'Turbans 4 Australia' — a charity organisation that assists people facing financial hardship and those impacted by natural calamities. IANS

UK King Charles III celebrates 74th b’day

London: Britain's King Charles III marked his 74th birthday on Monday by taking on an additional environmental role as the Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park on the royal Windsor Castle estate in south-east England. REUTERS

Brazil, Indonesia form alliance to save jungle

Jakarta: The world's three largest rainforest nations — Brazil, Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia — on Monday formally launched a partnership to cooperate on forest preservation after a decade of on-off talks on a trilateral alliance. Representatives of the three countries, which represent 52% of the world's tropical rainforest, signed the joint statement.