Australian award for Indian-origin Sikh

Washington: Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh has been honoured with the New South Wales Australian of the Year award for supporting the community impacted by floods, bushfires, drought and the Covid pandemic. Singh, 41, is the founder and president of 'Turbans 4 Australia' — a charity organisation that assists people facing financial hardship and those impacted by natural calamities. IANS
UK King Charles III celebrates 74th b’day
London: Britain's King Charles III marked his 74th birthday on Monday by taking on an additional environmental role as the Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park on the royal Windsor Castle estate in south-east England. REUTERS
Brazil, Indonesia form alliance to save jungle
Jakarta: The world's three largest rainforest nations — Brazil, Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia — on Monday formally launched a partnership to cooperate on forest preservation after a decade of on-off talks on a trilateral alliance. Representatives of the three countries, which represent 52% of the world's tropical rainforest, signed the joint statement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works
As first step, both nations agree to reopen communication li...
India’s G20 Presidency theme: 'World one family'
India will officially assume G20 Presidency from December 1
Wholesale price index drops to 19-month low of 8.39%
Retail inflation falls to 6.77% due to easing of prices in f...
No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket
Mid-day meals are served to around 95,000 students in 778 Ka...