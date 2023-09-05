 Australian lawmakers head to US to lobby against efforts to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Australian lawmakers head to US to lobby against efforts to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Australian lawmakers head to US to lobby against efforts to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

The delegation includes former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and five other lawmakers from across the political spectrum

Australian lawmakers head to US to lobby against efforts to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Julian Assange. Reuters file



AP

Canberra, September 5

A group of Australian lawmakers said on Tuesday they would travel to Washington this month to lobby the United States to abandon its efforts to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The delegation includes former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and five other lawmakers from across the political spectrum. Their trip is timed to draw attention to the issue ahead of a planned visit to the White House in late October by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Independent lawmaker and delegation member Monique Ryan told the Australian Broadcasting Corp they represented a large group of lawmakers who feel "really, really strongly about the importance of securing Assange's freedom.”       

Ryan said Assange was in poor health which made the matter more pressing.

Assange, an Australian citizen, has spent the past four years in Britain's Belmarsh Prison fighting extradition to the US. He has been charged with espionage for publishing classified military and diplomatic cables through WikiLeaks. If found guilty, he could face a sentence of up to 175 years in prison.

The effort by the Australian lawmakers is the latest in a series of international moves raising questions about the extradition. Pope Francis met Assange's wife Stella in June, which she said was evidence of his ongoing support for the family's plight. In May, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva denounced the lack of concerted efforts to free Assange.

Before he was incarcerated, Assange took asylum for seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in an attempt to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault allegations. Sweden dropped that investigation in 2019 because so much time had elapsed.

Greg Barns, a human rights lawyer and Assange campaign adviser, said most Australians believed the matter should come to an end.

“Julian should be immediately reunited with his wife and children," Barns said. "That can only happen if the US Department of Justice drops its extradition bid at once.”

The delegation plans meeting members of the House and Senate as well as the State Department and Justice Department. They will also meet organisations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Assange's brother Gabriel Shipton said even Australians who didn't support Assange's actions believed he had suffered enough and should be set free.

American prosecutors allege Assange helped US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published, putting lives at risk.  

#United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canadian school cancels Khalistan referendum event after organisers fail to remove images of weapon on posters

2
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

3
World

2 Air Canada planes collide on tarmac at Vancouver Airport

4
Punjab

Arrested patwari, his family own 54 properties: Punjab VB report

5
India

Special SSP post created in Manipur for retired Army officer who led operations in Myanmar

6
India EXPLAINER

Is 'grain-surplus' India considering importing wheat from Russia

7
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

8
Sports

Pakistani girl heartbroken after Virat Kohli's poor performance in India-Pakistan match; chooses him over Babar Azam

9
Business

Sensex, Nifty rise for 2nd day on encouraging macro data, firm global trend

10
India

Editors Guild president, 3 members booked for trying to 'create more clashes' in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

Security forces launch final assault against holed-up terrorist in J-K's Reasi

Security forces launch final assault against holed-up terrorist in J-K's Reasi

While one terrorist was killed and two security personnel in...

2 lakh IDs like Aadhaar and PAN cards sold for Rs 15 to Rs 200 each in Gujarat's Surat; 2 held

2 lakh IDs like Aadhaar and PAN cards sold for Rs 15 to Rs 200 each in Gujarat's Surat

2 held for forging documents like Aadhaar, PAN cards using w...

Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop husband, his accomplices, later sold to another man

Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop's accomplices while she had gone to police station to register a complaint against husband

The accused keep her hostage in a house for 3 days where the...

INDIA Bloc's first election test as voting under way in 6 states for 7 assembly seats

INDIA bloc's first election test as voting under way in 6 states for 7 Assembly seats

India now Bharat? asks Congress, cites President's G20 invite

Is India Bharat now, asks Congress; cites President's G20 invite

G20 Summit from September 9 to 10 is being attended by top g...


Cities

View All

Amritsar based artist paints US President Biden’s portrait ahead of G20 summit

Amritsar-based artist paints US President Joe Biden's portrait ahead of G20 summit

Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Valmiki community flays AAP MLA’s remarks on Bori video

Choked sewers, poor sanitation irk residents

Residents protest as pits dug to lay LPG pipeline not filled yet

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

PU violence mars last day of canvassing

Chandigarh: Man chased, stabbed at Sec 38 fuel station

Chandigarh Police SI gets 4-year RI in bribery case

PU POLLS: Student groups tap into social media to connect with voters

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

G 20: Four de-watering trucks set to check inundation

World peace can be achieved through path shown by Gandhi: Murmu

35 fire engines, 500 men to be deployed for summit

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, ~1L drug money seized

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held by Kapurthala police; 15-gm heroin, Rs 1L drug money seized

Man deliberately drives SUV into Bist Doab Canal; probe on

Meri Mati, Mera Desh: Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Som Parkash launch campaign

Teachers’ day: Kidney ailment fails to deter teacher in flood-hit Lohian from performing duty

Teachers’ day: Lecturer comes up with app to boost English skills of students

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Come Sept 11, elevated road to open for traffic from PAU side

NRI abducted by woman from Ludhiana, rescued

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

BJP questions new Patiala MC map, draft notification

Court attaches properties of commando complex

Nursing college students up in arms

Farm unions demand compensation for crop loss due to floods