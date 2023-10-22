 Australian PM Albanese announces China visit hours before leaving for US to meet Biden : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Australian PM Albanese announces China visit hours before leaving for US to meet Biden

Australian PM Albanese announces China visit hours before leaving for US to meet Biden

Albanese will become first Australian PM to visit China in 7 years when he travels to Beijing and Shanghai on Nov 4-7

Australian PM Albanese announces China visit hours before leaving for US to meet Biden

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. PTI file



AP

Canberra, October 22

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he will visit China in early November, making the announcement Sunday hours before he was to fly to the United States to meet with President Joe Biden.

Albanese also said China agreed late Saturday to review the crippling tariffs it levied on Australian wine that have effectively blocked trade with the winemakers’ biggest export market since 2020.

Albanese will become the first Australian prime minister to visit China in seven years when he travels to Beijing and Shanghai on Nov. 4-7.

“It’s in Australia’s interest to have good relations with China, and certainly though my focus in the coming days will be very much on the visit to the United States,” Albanese told reporters at Australian Parliament House.

“With Australia’s closest partner, talking about the future of our alliance, the future which has been upgraded by the AUKUS arrangements, a future based upon our common values, our commitment to democracy, and our commitment to the international rule of law and stable order throughout the globe,” Albanese added, using the acronym for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Under the trilateral pact, the U.S. and Britain will cooperate to provide Australia with a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology to counter a more assertive China.

Albanese said he will meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing and then attend the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

The visit to China and a potential breakthrough in the wine dispute mark a further repair in relations since Albanese’s center-left Labor Party won elections last year after nine years of conservative government in Australia.

China has agreed to review its tariffs on Australian wine over five months, Albanese’s office said. In return, Australia has suspended its complaint against its free trade partner to the World Trade Organization.

A similar dispute resolution plan led to China removing tariffs from Australian barley.

Albanese said reopening the Chinese wine market would be worth more than 1 billion Australian dollars ($631 million) to exporters.

“We’re very confident that this will result in once again Australian wine, a great product, being able to go to China free of the tariffs which have been imposed by China,” Albanese said.

“It is important that we stabilize our relationship with China. That is in the interests of Australia and China, and it is indeed in the interests of the world that we have stable relations and that is what this visit will represent,” he added.

The visit will come near the 50th anniversary of Labor Party leader Gough Whitlam becoming the first Australian prime minister to visit the People’s Republic of China in 1973.

Albanese accepted an invitation weeks ago to visit China this year, but finding suitable dates had been challenging.

Albanese is visiting Washington to meet with Biden this week and will return to the United States after his China trip to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ forum in San Francisco on Nov. 15-17.

It will be the ninth time Biden has met with Albanese as prime minister. The first meeting was in Tokyo hours after Albanese was sworn in as government leader in May last year for a leaders’ summit of the Quad strategic partnership that also includes Japan and India.

As well as the AUKUS deal, the leaders will also seek more cooperation on clean energy, critical minerals and climate change.

Albanese’s department announced Friday that it decided after an investigation not to cancel a Chinese company’s 99-year lease on the strategically important Darwin Port despite U.S. concerns the foreign control could be used to spy on its military forces.

Some security analysts interpreted the decision to let Shandong Landbridge Group keep the lease signed in 2015 and long criticized by Albanese as a concession to China ahead of his visit.

China’s release of Australian journalist Cheng Lei this month after she spent three years in detention in Beijing on espionage allegations was widely seen as a concession to Australia.

Albanese said the breakthrough on wine “has not been transactional,” meaning Australia did not make any corresponding concessions to Chinese demands.

“We’ll continue to put our case on matters that are in Australia’s national interest,” he said.

“I’ve said very consistently: We’ll cooperate with China where we can, we’ll disagree where we must, and we’ll engage in our national interest, and that’s precisely what we’re doing,” he added. 

#China #Joe Biden #United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim's wife

2
Punjab

Punjab government cancels 39 illegally clubbed bus permits

3
India

With over 5 crore cases pending in courts across India, SC issues directions for time-bound completion of trial

4
Punjab

Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits

5
World Cup 2023

Without Hardik Pandya, it's starting all over again for dominant India against an ambitious New Zealand in Dharamsala

6
India

US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys

7
Health

Study reveals why some men don’t produce enough sperm

8
Punjab

Delay in visa processing expected due to lesser Canadian staff, say Punjab consultants

9
Entertainment

Kajol falls at Durga Puja pandal, son Yug holds her tightly; video goes viral

10
World

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan after 4 years, says lost mother and wife to politics

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Israeli jets pound southern Gaza, ground invasion looms; US pushes for more aid

Israeli jets pound southern Gaza, ground invasion looms; US pushes for more aid

50 Palestinians killed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza overni...

Rain may play spoilsport as India, NZ clash in Dharamsala

Rain may play spoilsport as India, New Zealand clash in Dharamsala

Dharamsala stadium has a state-of-the-art drainage system

2 injured as training aircraft crashes in Maharashtra’s Pune; 2nd incident in 4 days

2 injured as trainer aircraft crashes in Maharashtra’s Pune; 2nd incident in 4 days

Aircraft crashes near Gojubavi village under Baramati taluka...

6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Kathmandu Valley, no casualty

6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal's Kathmandu, triggers landslides; no casualty

Nepal is the 11th most earthquake-prone country in the world

Police bust bogus call centre operating from Navi Mumbai mall and targeting people in US; FIR against 23 persons

Police bust bogus call centre operating from Navi Mumbai mall and targeting people in US; FIR against 23 persons

The accused posed as representatives of US companies and sol...


Cities

View All

33 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Amritsar district

33 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Amritsar district

SGPC poll's electoral roll revision begins

Rich tributes paid to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

SGPC poll: Open for tie-up with like-minded parties, says SAD (A)

Biogas plant to come up at Ram Tirath gaushala

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

Farmers protest against immigration company in Bathinda

Congress holds candle march in Bathinda over ‘deteriorating’ law and order in Punjab

Another pile of garbage surfaces at Dadu Majra

Another pile of garbage surfaces at Dadu Majra

Highest electric vehicle adoption in Chandigarh, still no charge in stations

PGI body approves 31 posts of Assistant Professor

Shift battery units outside PGI buildings in 3 months: Report

3 of Sukha Dunneke gang in police net, arms ammo seized

Air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’; Centre invokes measures under GRAP ‘Stage II’

Air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’; Centre invokes measures under GRAP ‘Stage II’

Delhi extends EV policy till December 31

Delhi L-G launches project to turn Gole Market into museum

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Accused alleges 3rd degree torture, High Court seeks ED stand on arrest

Gang of vehicle thieves busted in Faridabad, 3 held

Timings fixed for bursting crackers in festive season

Jalandhar: Timings fixed for bursting crackers in festive season

Gangster lands in police dragnet

Pvt bus operators seek govt help

No direct recruitment of Inspectors: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

Police Commemoration Day: Cops, families pay tributes to martyrs

Fight anti-national forces jointly: CP

Fight anti-national forces jointly: CP

With moist eyes, kin proudly share martyrs’ bravery sagas

City markets abuzz with activities in festive season

Dengue spreads tentacles, 6 suspected deaths, 564 confirmed cases

Ward Watch: Parking woes, waterlogging leave residents peeved

Wife, paramour among 4 held for killing 68-year-old in Patiala

Wife, paramour among 4 held for killing 68-year-old in Patiala

Police pay homage to martyrs in Patiala

Doon School, MNSS Rai pupils win laurels in IPSC Athletics Meet

48 cases resolved at Lok Adalat

Tech Utsav comes to an end