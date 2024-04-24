 Australian police arrest 7 ‘teen extremists’ linked to stabbing of bishop in Sydney church : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Australian police arrest 7 ‘teen extremists’ linked to stabbing of bishop in Sydney church

Australian police arrest 7 ‘teen extremists’ linked to stabbing of bishop in Sydney church

The seven, aged 15 to 17, were part of a network that included a 16-year-old boy accused of the stabbing of the bishop

Australian police arrest 7 ‘teen extremists’ linked to stabbing of bishop in Sydney church

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel. File photo



AP

Sydney, April 24

The Australian police arrested seven teenagers accused of following a violent extremist ideology in raids across Sydney on Wednesday to protect the community from a potential attack, officials said.

The seven, aged 15 to 17, were part of a network that included a 16-year-old boy accused of the stabbing of a bishop in a Sydney church on April 15, police said.

Five other teenagers were still being questioned late Wednesday by the Joint Counter-Terrorism team, which includes federal and state police as well as Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, the nation’s main domestic spy agency, and New South Wales Crime Commission, which specialises in extremists and organised crime.

More than 400 police officers executed 13 search warrants at properties across southwest Sydney because the suspects were considered an immediate threat, New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner David Hudson said.

“We will allege that these individuals adhered to a religiously motivated, violent extremist ideology,” Hudson told reporters.

“It was considered that the group ... posed an unacceptable risk and threat to the people of New South Wales, and our current purely investigative strategies could not adequately ensure public safety,” Hudson added.

Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Krissy Barrett said investigators found no evidence of specific targets or timing of an intended “violent act”.

She said the police operation was not linked to Anzac Day on Thursday, a public holiday when Australians remember their war dead.

It has been a potential target of extremists in the past.

A 16-year-old was charged on Friday with committing a terrorist act, a crime that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, following the knife attack in which an Assyrian Orthodox bishop and priest were injured.

An Australian Federal Court judge on Wednesday extended an order banning social media platform X from showing videos of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel being repeatedly stabbed.

Justice Geoffrey Kennett extended the ban, which the court put in place on Monday, until May 10.

X announced last week it would fight in court Australian orders to take down posts relating to the attack.

Marcus Hoyne, a lawyer for X, told the judge on Wednesday that the bishop didn’t want the video banned. Emmanuel recently signed an affidavit “stating that he is strongly of the view that the material should be available,” Hoyne said.

Hoyne said the eSafety Commission was attempting to exercise “exorbitant jurisdiction” with “injunctions that effectively operate throughout the whole world”. Hoyne also said a court ordered ban on the video “might be futile”.

“It appears that this material is now appearing in lots of different places,” Hoyne added.

The commission’s lawyer Christoher Tran said X had not complied with Monday’s order. Hoyne said he did not “have instructions about that one way or the other”.

X’s owner, Elon Musk, has accused Australia of stifling free speech, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has labeled Musk an “arrogant billionaire”.

“The Australian people want the truth,” Musk posted on his personal X account on Wednesday. “X is the only one standing up for their rights.”

Authorities blame social media for drawing a crowd of 2,000 people to converge at the Christ the Good Shepherd Church following the attack, which led to a riot in which 51 police officers were injured and 104 police vehicles were damaged.

The teen allegedly spoke in Arabic about the Prophet Muhammad being insulted after he stabbed Emmanuel and the Rev Isaac Royel as a church service was being streamed online.

ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess confirmed that his organisation was involved in Wednesday’s operation.

“Australia’s security service is always doing its thing to provide security intelligence that enables the police to deal with these problems when we have immediate threats to life or anything else that's evolving,” Burgess said. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Police ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon takes VRS

2
Ludhiana

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, senior AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits party

3
Chandigarh

Timetable row: Chandigarh passengers hassled as buses from Punjab short-terminate in Mohali

4
India

VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners

5
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Going gets tough for Congress’ two-time MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Amritsar

6
Trending

Chinese girl diagnosed with 'love brain' as she bombards her boyfriend with hundreds of calls and messages every day

7
India

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’

8
Punjab

Congress may bet on Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

10
Chandigarh

Mullanpur project: Court orders filing of FIR against builder in cheating case

Don't Miss

View All
Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

Top News

‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s inheritance tax remarks

‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks

Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s inheritance tax comments, says his views ‘not always aligned with party’

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’

Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...

Amritpal Singh to fight Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

His father refuses to comment

Supreme Court seeks clarification from EC on functioning of EVMs, summons senior poll panel official

VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners

The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh to fight Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Amritsar: Wheat crop with more moisture content hindering procurement

Going gets tough for Congress’ two-time MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Amritsar

Minister faces ire at Golden Temple as devotees pose queries over ending drug menace

Weak at roots, century-old tree falls at historic Company Bagh in Amritsar

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

2 minor sisters charred to death in Bathinda slum fire

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

CBI nabs Haryana Police inspector, 2 others in Rs 5 lakh bribery case in Chandigarh

CBI nabs Haryana Police inspector, 2 others in Rs 5 lakh bribery case in Chandigarh

Fire Alarm: PGI fails to comply with norms despite reminders

Haryana Police SPO found murdered in Chandigarh's Sector 56 forest

Timetable row: Chandigarh passengers hassled as buses from Punjab short-terminate in Mohali

Chandigarh: Dadu Majra plant compost to be used in parks, fields

AAP's Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of flip-flop on spectrum allocation

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of flip-flop on spectrum allocation

Man arrested in Faridabad for kidnapping bank manager

AFT asks Delhi HC to initiate contempt action against defence ministry for failing to pay enhanced pension to widow of fratricide victim

Delhi court grants time to CM Arvind Kejriwal to file response in case of evading ED summons

Protesting Tamil Nadu farmers climb mobile tower in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

PCC chief Raja Warring visits Hoshiarpur to quell rebel

Punjab Govt reeling under severe monetary crisis, says ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Police raid spa centres after flesh trade complaints, owners booked

Ex-SSP Harvinder Dalli joins BJP

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits AAP

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, senior AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits party

25% of wheat crop sown on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Adopt water-efficient paddy this season: Experts PAU experts

Congress may bet on Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana

Death of man in canal car mishap near Doraha: Kin allege murder, meet SSP, seek thorough investigation

Gunny bag shortage hits procurements process in Patiala

Gunny bag shortage hits procurements process in Patiala

Rs 132 crore paid to farmers: DC

Man dies, 1 injured as SUV crashes into bike

Earth Day celebrated

Faculty development programme held