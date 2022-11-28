Austrian rly workers to go on strike over pay

Berlin: Railway workers in Austria are set to hold a one-day strike on Monday after a failed round of talks in pay negotiations. According to official reports, fifth round of talks on pay hike for 50,000 employees of about 65 railway operators had failed. There will be no regional, long-distance or night trains on Monday. The labour union Vida has called for an extra 400 euros ($416) per month for railway employees. AP

Pope urges Israelis, Palestinians to hold talks

Vatican city: Pope Francis on Sunday urged Israeli and Palestinian authorities to make greater efforts to seek dialogue following deadly bomb attacks in Jerusalem and clashes in the occupied West Bank. Speaking to tens of thousands of people in St Peter’s Square, Francis said violence was “killing the future” for both. “Violence kills the future, interrupting the lives of the youngest and weakening the hopes for peace. Reuters

Indian-origin veterans honoured in SA

Johannesburg: Several Indian-origin veterans of the struggle against apartheid were among those honoured here for their immense contributions against racial discrimination and corruption in the society. The individuals were honoured during a gala event on Saturday hosted by the Congress of Business and Economics, an offshoot of the erstwhile Transvaal Indian Congress that played a major role in mobilising against the white minority government for decades. PTI

Sri Lanka to act against gold smugglers

Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has directed the customs department to take stringent measures to stop rampant gold smuggling into the country by some air passengers. The finance ministry said that no one would be allowed to wear excessive gold ornaments of more than 22 carats without the permission of the Controller General of Imports and Exports. The officials have been instructed to deploy technology to detect gold over 22 carats. PTI

Kim’s daughter makes 2nd public appearance

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter made a public appearance again, this time with missile scientists and more honorific titles as her father’s “most beloved” or “precious” child. She’s only about 10, but her new photos are deepening the debate over whether she’s being primed as Kim’s successor. The daughter, believed to be Kim’s second child named Ju Ae, made her first public appearance last weekend. AP