Author Nandini Das wins British honour

London: India-born author Nandini Das has been named the winner of the 2023 British Academy Book Prize for Global Cultural Understanding. She has got the GBP-25,000 prize for her book ‘Courting India: England, Mughal India and the Origins of Empire’. Her feat was announced at the British Academy in London.PTI

Diwali festivities at Walt Disney resort

New York: In a first, Diwali festivities reverberated at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida as over 400 dancers showcased the culture and heritage of India before a global audience at the iconic American destination. The first-ever Youth Celebration of Diwali was hosted by Jashn Productions at Disney Springs, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

