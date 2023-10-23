Author Salman Rushdie gets German honour

Berlin: Author Salman Rushdie called on Sunday for the unconditional defence of freedom of expression as he received the prestigious Peace Prize of the German Book Trade for continuing to write despite enduring decades of threats and violence. The British-American author decried the current age as a time when freedom of expression is under attack by all sides, including from authoritarian and populist voices, according to a German media report. ap
Norway’s 86-year-old king tests Covid positive
Helsinki: Norway’s 86-year-old King Harald V, who has been in frail health for the past few years, has tested positive for Covid and has mild symptoms, royal officials said on Sunday. The Norwegian monarch had also tested positive in March 2022 with mild symptoms. Officials have earlier said Harald had received three Covid vaccine shots but it’s not known whether he had received booster shots. PM Jonas Gahr Store wished the king “a speedy recovery”. ap
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM
Jaishankar says many details not out yet | Visas once situat...
India-US 2+2 meet in November
Lloyd J Austin, Antony Blinken are scheduled to meet S Jaish...
Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
25 cases against women in Subhanpur alone