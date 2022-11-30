 Authoritarianism on the rise as democracy weakens: Report : The Tribune India

Authoritarianism on the rise as democracy weakens: Report

34 member-country International IDEA says in report authoritarianism is gaining in countries like Afghanistan, Belarus, Cambodia, Comoros and Nicaragua

Authoritarianism on the rise as democracy weakens: Report

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



AP

Copenhagen, November 30

Democracy is being degraded around the world because people are losing faith in the legitimacy of elections and see freedom of expression being stymied, among a range of other problems, according to a global body founded to promote democracy worldwide.

The 34 member-country International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, or International IDEA, said in a report that the decline in democratic rule is being fuelled by efforts to undermine credible election results, widespread disillusionment among youth over political parties and their out-of-touch leaders as well as the rise of right-wing extremism that has polarised politics.

The Stockholm-based organisation said in its annual Global Report on the State of the Democracy that the number of countries moving toward authoritarianism is more than double those moving toward democracy and that authoritarian regimes worldwide have deepened their repression, with 2021 being the worst year on record.

Authoritarianism is gaining in countries like Afghanistan, Belarus, Cambodia, the Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros and Nicaragua.

The 64-page report that measures democratic performance in 173 nations, concluded that progress within democratically-run countries has stalled over the last five years.

International IDEA Secretary-General Kevin Casas-Zamora said its essential for democracies to now push back against a “toxic mix” of crises ranging from the skyrocketing cost of living to fears over nuclear war climate change that are confronting them.

“Never has there been such an urgency for democracies to respond, to show their citizens that they can forge new, innovative social contracts that bind people together rather than divide them.” he added.

In Europe, democratic rule in 17 countries has eroded over the last five years, affecting 46% of the high-performing democracies, the organisation said.

In Asia and the Pacific, democracy is receding while authoritarianism solidifies. Although over half of the region’s population lives in democracies, almost 85% of that number lives in countries were democracy is weak or backsliding.

Even democracies such as Australia, Japan and Taiwan are suffering democratic erosion.

The report also noted that three out of seven backsliding democracies are in the Americas, pointing to weakening institutions even in longstanding democracies.

A third of democracies in that region have experienced declines including Bolivia, Brazil, El Salvador and Guatemala.

In the United States, threats to democracy persist following the presidency of Donald Trump, illustrated by Congress’s political paralysis and the rolling back of long-established rights.

“The world is at a critical crossroads,” International DEA said, adding that efforts are underway to revive democratic rule through “appropriate and corresponding mechanisms.”               

Those include reforming existing democratic institutions and rethinking the social contract’ between citizens and government in a way that responds to new and evolving public needs and demands.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Business

Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar dies of heart attack

2
Trending

48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia

3
Haryana

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's farm house sealed in Gurugram's Sohna

4
Nation

China warns US not to interfere in its relationship with India: Pentagon

5
Business

Prannoy and Radhika Roy resign as Directors on board of RRPRH

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

7
Delhi

Woman thrashes daughter’s father-in-law with slippers at Hindu Ekta Manch event held to seek justice for Shraddha

8
Diaspora

Census 2021: Number of Christians falls as Muslims, Hindus rise in England

9
Trending

25-year-old software engineer breaks all traditions as she rides horse-drawn carriage to groom's house

10
Punjab

Centre refuses release of Rural Development Fund to Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

Top News

India GDP grows at 6.3 per cent in Jul-Sept quarter, in line with RBI projection

India GDP growth slips to 6.3 pc in Q2, dragged down by manufacturing, mining sectors

GDP had expanded by 8.4 per cent in the corresponding quarte...

India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

The 18th edition of India-US joint military exercise ‘Yudh A...

Bilkis Bano moves Supreme Court challenging release of 11 convicts

Supreme Court to consider listing Bilkis Bano's plea against remission, release of rape, murder convicts

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice ...

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia

48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia

Coivd-style pandemics to become more common in future


Cities

View All

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

In Tarn Taran, 6-kg heroin seized from hexacopter

Batala: Man kills friend in fit of rage, concocts firing story, nailed

Man shot dead in Amritsar over minor dispute

Ludhiana cops to grill Amritsar IED case accused over SIM cards

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

In Chandigarh, President Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

In Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

Issue of overhead cables rocks Chandigarh MC House meeting

MoD grants three more months to pensioners for annual life certification

AAP pitches for 20,000-litre free water per month in Chandigarh

Two youths held with 15 stolen motorcycles in Chandigarh

AIIMS-Delhi servers remain down for 8th day; 20 per cent rise in walk-in OPD patients

AIIMS-Delhi servers remain down for 8th day; 20 per cent rise in walk-in OPD patients

Congress’ civic poll manifesto promises water purifiers to poor, day-boarding at MCD schools

Conman Sukesh’s close aide Pinky Irani arrested; gave expensive gifts to actresses on his behalf

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

AAP’s MCD poll candidate Joginder Singh booked under Arms Act for ‘brandishing’ pistol: Police

Gangster Bishnoi’s aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Gangster Bishnoi's aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Cops crack down on hooligans, traffic violators

Man gets 10-yr jail for raping daughter of live-in partner

Paid 'poorly', Hoshiarpur rural health staff protest

Protesting farmers burn effigies

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth ~16 crore

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth Rs 16 crore

VB nabs ASI taking Rs 5K bribe

NIA searches key Bishnoi aide Rajgarh's Khanna residence

International driving training institute to come up in Doraha

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Cong sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted ~17L bank robbery, held

Congress sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted Rs 17L bank robbery in Patiala's Ghanaur, held

Encroachments removed from green belts outside 150 houses in Patiala

Despite ban, doctors continue private practice in Patiala

14 new dengue cases reported in Patiala district

3 night shelters come up for homeless in Patiala