Autopsy done on 44,000-year-old wolf carcass

PTI

Yakutsk: In Russia's far northeastern Yakutia region, local scientists are performing an autopsy on a wolf frozen in permafrost for around 44,000 years, a find they said was the first of its kind. Found by chance by locals in Yakutia's Abyyskiy district in 2021, the wolf's body is only now being properly examined by scientists. "This is the world's first discovery of a late Pleistocene predator," said Albert Protopopov, head of the department for the study of mammoth fauna at the Yakutia Academy of Sciences. "Its age is about 44,000 years, and there have never been such finds before," he said. Reuters

1 Indian, two PIOs charged with fraud in US

Washington: At least one Indian and two Indian-origin persons were among 193 medical professionals charged by the US for their alleged participation in massive healthcare fraud schemes involving approximately USD 2.75 billion in intended losses and USD 1.6 billion in actual losses, the Justice Department has said. Dr Vijil Rahulan, 52, of Hyderabad, was charged with fraudulently obtain over USD 82 million in Medicare funds. Jaspreet Jagpal was charged with insurance fraud, while Rama Prayaga was charged by criminal complaint.

#Russia