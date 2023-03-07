Autumn heatwave, Sydney swelters

Sydney, March 6
Parts of Australia’s east, including Sydney, recorded their hottest day in more than two years on Monday with autumn temperatures hitting more than 40°C, raising the risk of bushfires.
Firefighters are working to contain nearly 40 bushfires across New South Wales, the home state of one-third of Australians, with crews on the ground supported by aircraft. One fire near Mudgee, more than 250 km northwest of Sydney, is at emergency warning level. Emergency crews urged residents there to seek shelter as it was too late to leave.
Total fire bans are now in place for multiple regions across most of New South Wales (NSW), while 35 public schools, mostly in inland regions, have been closed due to the severe heat. "If a fire does start, it’s going to keep burning under those difficult conditions,” Angela Burford, operational officer at the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. — Reuters
Records hottest day in two years
Penrith, a suburb in western Sydney, recorded 40.1°C on Monday — the hottest day since January 26, 2021
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India
Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...
Rs 425 crore worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out late Monday night
Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt
The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...
Rio, Sangma to take oath as CMs of two NE states on Tuesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Sh...
Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US
The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...