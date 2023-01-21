Avalanche in Tibet leaves 28 dead

Beijing, January 20
More bodies were found on Friday following an avalanche that buried vehicles outside a tunnel in Tibet, raising the death toll to 28, as per official reports.
Images of the tunnel connecting the city of Nyingchi in Tibet’s southwest with an outlying county showed about half a dozen backhoes digging through deep snow. Reports said around 1,000 rescuers had joined the effort. — AP
