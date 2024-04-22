Avalanche triggers overflow in Nepal’s Birendra lake

PTI

Kathmandu, April 21

A massive avalanche descended from the slopes of Mt Manaslu on Sunday morning, cascading into Birendra Lake situated below the peak in northern Nepal, triggering its overflow.

There is no report of any damage or casuality as the site is situated away from human settlement, officials said.

However, the resultant surge has led to a significant rise in the water levels of the river, Home Ministry spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai said.

The Home Ministry has issued a precautionary notice to residents living near downstream areas of the river.

