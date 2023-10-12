‘Baby riddled with bullets, soldiers beheaded’: Blinken says Israeli government shared photographs and videos in meeting

Tel Aviv, October 12
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said the Israeli government shared photographs and videos in meetings, including of a baby riddled with bullets, soldiers beheaded and young people burned alive in their cars or hideaways.
“It’s simply depravity in the worst imaginable way,” Blinken told a news briefing in Tel Aviv, where he travelled after hundreds of Hamas gunmen poured across the barrier fence and rampaged through Israeli towns on Saturday.
“Images are worth a thousand words. These images may be worth a million.” Reuters
