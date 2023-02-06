Balloon incident 'unexpected, isolated': China's foreign ministry

Beijing, February 6
China and the United States should handle the Chinese unmanned airship entering the US airspace in a calm, proper manner without the use of force, a spokesperson with China's Ministry of Foreign affairs said at a regular press conference on Monday.
"This is an unexpected, isolated incident," spokesperson Mao Ning said when asked about the seriousness of the incident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Powerful earthquake kills more than 1,300 people in Turkey, Syria
Hundreds are still believed to be trapped under rubble, and ...
Supreme Court agrees to hear plea against appointment of lawyer LCV Gowri as Madras High Court judge
Some purported statements of the lawyer, allegedly against M...
AAP to move Supreme Court after Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor
The municipal House fails to elect a mayor on Monday after a...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice
Dares the party to take whatever action it deems fit against...