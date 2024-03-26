 Baloch militants attack Pakistan naval air base in Balochistan; bid foiled, 4 terrorists killed : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Baloch militants attack Pakistan naval air base in Balochistan; bid foiled, 4 terrorists killed

Baloch militants attack Pakistan naval air base in Balochistan; bid foiled, 4 terrorists killed

During intense fire exchange, a 24-year-old Sepoy of the paramilitary Frontier Corps Balochistan was killed

Baloch militants attack Pakistan naval air base in Balochistan; bid foiled, 4 terrorists killed

The attack on Monday night took place in Turbat, a turbulent district in the sparsely populated province. Representative image (AP/PTI file)



PTI

Karachi, March 26

Armed Baloch militants tried to infiltrate one of the main naval air bases in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, but security forces foiled the attack and killed all four terrorists.

The attack on Monday night took place in Turbat, a turbulent district in the sparsely populated province.

Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani told the media that security forces had foiled an armed terrorist attack at the PNS Siddique Naval Air Base which is among the biggest naval air stations in the country.

“The armed men attacked from three sides of the airport boundary, but security forces responded immediately and foiled their attempt to infiltrate the premises,” he said.

Eyewitnesses reported they had heard gunfire and explosions throughout the night.

According to a statement by the army, terrorists on the night of March 25/26 attempted to attack Pakistan Naval Base, PNS Siddique in the Turbat area of Balochistan province. However, it was thwarted due to the swift and effective response by the troops ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets.

“Security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized to support the naval troops. Synergetic and effective response by the armed forces enabled the killing of all four terrorists in ensuing joint clearance operation,” the army said.

However, during an intense fire exchange, a 24-year-old Sepoy of the paramilitary Frontier Corps Balochistan was killed.

A security official said on condition of anonymity that terrorists were unable to cause any damage at the airbase or to aeroplanes. No loss of sensitive naval installations was reported, the official said.

A sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area and Pakistan Armed Forces were committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army claimed that its Majeed Brigade was behind the attack.

This is the third major attack on security forces and installations this year in Balochistan claimed by the BLA with the first two attacks being also being repulsed by security forces.

Earlier in the year, security forces were attacked in Mach town in which at least ten people were killed but attempts to breach the Mach jail were thwarted by security forces.

On March 24, the BLA also claimed responsibility for an attack on the Gwadar Port Authority Complex. Security forces had killed eight militants of the banned separatist group in the gunfire.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the USD 60 billion CPEC projects.

The BLA accuses China and Islamabad of exploitation of the resource-rich province, a charge rejected by the authorities.

BLA's Majeed Brigade, which was formed in 2011, is a particularly lethal guerilla cell of the BLA.

It has been alleged that the group also maintains sanctuaries in areas along the Pakistan-Iran border.

The brigade, which is the suicide squad of the BLA, mostly targets security forces and Chinese interests in Pakistan. It had also claimed responsibility for the April 2022 suicide attack outside the Karachi University's Confucius Institute.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP to go solo in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

2
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana

3
Himachal

‘Mandi people are angry’, says Himachal BJP leader Jai Ram as Congress leader’s post on Kangana Ranaut sparks row

4
Trending

Indian-Pakistan lesbian couple break up weeks before wedding; Anjali Chakra says ‘Sufi Malik cheated on her’

5
India

Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

6
Himachal

NCW demands action from EC against Congress's Supriya Shrinate over Kangana comments

7
Himachal

Fear of rebellion grips as BJP gives ticket to all 6 Congress rebels for the June 1 bypolls in Himachal

8
India

Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company

9
Punjab

For us, principles are more important than numbers game, Sukhbir Badal says after BJP decides to contest polls alone

10
Punjab

Drug peddler gunned down in Punjab's Dasuya; 2 policemen injured in gunfight

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company

Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company

The Singapore-flagged container ship ‘Dali’ collides with on...

Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana

Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana

He is the grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh

For us, principles more important than number game: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal after BJP decides to contest Lok Sabha polls alone

For us, principles are more important than numbers game, Sukhbir Badal says after BJP decides to contest polls alone

The BJP on Tuesday announced that it would contest the upcom...

4 of family from Punjab’s Moga killed as their car collides with bus in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar

4 of family from Punjab’s Moga killed as their car collides with bus in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar

Kuldeep Kaur (55), her son Surajveer (32), his wife Mandeep ...

100 per cent webcasting of polling stations in Punjab: Chief electoral officer

100 per cent webcasting of polling stations in Punjab: Chief electoral officer

CCTV surveillance would be ensured inside all 24,433 polling...


Cities

View All

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

3 women thieves nabbed, devotee’s purse recovered

Cops, paramilitary personnel hold flag march in Tarn Taran

15 mobile phones, 12 SIM cards seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Illicit liquor seized during raids at 2 villages; one held

Man absconding for 14 years in J-K murder case held from Punjab’s Mohali

Man absconding for 14 years in J-K murder case held from Punjab’s Mohali

Massive fire breaks out at ceiling fan manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi

PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years

Punjab excise dept recovers 1,020 ltr lahan, 5 ltr illicit liquor in Dera Bassi

Civic body to keep watch on streetlight infra online

AAP protest over Kejriwal’s arrest: Punjab Minister Harjot Bains, other party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station

AAP protest over Kejriwal’s arrest: Punjab minister Harjot Bains, other party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station

From ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal directs there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics

Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha remanded in judicial custody till April 9

57 BJP workers detained during party’s march to demand Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Contractor, aides held for stealing expressway construction material

2 motorcycle-borne miscreants fire gunshots at teacher’s house

Bike thief lands in police dragnet

8 kg poppy husk, 4.5 lakh litres of lahan destroyed

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

OTS policy to regularise water, sewer connections notified

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders keep fingers crossed as wait gets longer for BJP Punjab list

Play safe Holi, take proper care of your pets too

Rs 30L unaccounted cash seized

PSOU gets ~1cr grant-in-aid

PSOU gets Rs 1cr grant-in-aid

Meeting on electric locomotive maintenance held