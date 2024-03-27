Baltimore bridge collapses as cargo vessel rams into it

BALTIMORE, March 26

A 948-foot container ship, ‘Dali’, smashed into a four-lane bridge in the US port of Baltimore in darkness early on Tuesday, causing it to collapse and sending cars and people plunging into the river below.

‘Lost propulsion’ The ship “lost propulsion” as it was leaving port, and crew on board notified Maryland officials they had lost control of the vessel, a news portal reported, citing an unclassified US intelligence report Worst since 2007 Tuesday’s disaster may be the worst US bridge collapse since 2007 when the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis collapsed into the Mississippi river, killing 13 One of us’ Crucial ports closed The 2.57-km Francis Scott Key Bridge is the busiest US port for car shipments, handling more than 7,50,000 vehicles in 2022, according to data

The mishap closed one of the busiest ports in the United States. Its closure threatens to disrupt supplies of goods like cars, coal and other commodities such as sugar

It could create bottlenecks and increase delays and costs on the northeastern seaboard, experts say

The port handles the most car imports and is among the largest for coal exports

The entire 22-member crew of the cargo ship were Indians, the owner company said.

Rescuers pulled out two survivors, one in very serious condition, and were searching for more in the Patapsco River after huge portions of the 2.57-km Francis Scott Key Bridge crumpled into the water.

Officials said seven persons were believed to have been thrown into the water but could not give an exact figure hours after the collision, which closed one of the busiest ports in the United States.

The US Coast Guard reported the collapse at 1.27 am and crews were deployed for an active search and rescue mission.

President Joe Biden was being briefed on the collision and there was no indication of nefarious intent, the White House said.

The ship was owned by Grace Ocean Pte Ltd and managed by Synergy Marine Corp. — Agencies