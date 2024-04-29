Bangladesh faces longest-ever heatwave

Dhaka: The authorities in Bangladesh have issued another heatwave alert for three more days from Sunday as the South Asian country is facing its longest heatwave in 75 years. Bangladesh reported the season's highest temperature at 42.7°C on Friday in the south-western district of Chuadanga. Dhaka’s maximum temperature was 38.2 degrees that day. IANS

Pope speaks to inmates behind prison show

Venice: Pope Francis on Sunday travelled to Venice to visit the Holy See’s pavilion at the Biennale contemporary art show and meet with the people who created it. Francis “Paradoxically, a stay in prison can mark the beginning of something new,” Francis said. ap

Dubai plans $35 bn new airport facility

Dubai: The Dubai International Airport will move its operations to the city-state’s second, sprawling airfield in its southern desert reaches “within the next 10 years” in a project worth nearly $35 billion, its ruler said on Sunday. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s announcement marks the latest chapter in the rebound of its long-haul carrier Emirates after the Covid-19 pandemic grounded international travel. AP

Tornadoes claim two lives in Oklahoma

Holdenville (US): At least two persons, including a child, died in tornadoes that swept through Oklahoma, the authorities said on Sunday as emergency crews assessed the extensive damage to homes and businesses due to the high-velocity winds, hail and flooding. Since Friday, dozens of tornadoes have reportedly wreaked havoc in the nation’s midsection, including Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Texas. AP

Iran unveils new ‘kamikaze’ drone

Tehran: The Iranian military on Sunday presented a new attack drone designed to fly into targets and explode, like the kind used by Russia in the war in Ukraine. According to state news agency Tasnim, the new Iranian drone, which has not yet been publicly named, is similar to the Russian Zala Lancet drone, which was first produced in 2020. IANS/DPA

Forbes scribe under house arrest in Russia

Moscow: Sergey Mingazov, a journalist working for the Russian edition of the US magazine Forbes, has been placed under house arrest after being detained for allegedly spreading “fake news” about the armed forces, reported CNN. ANI

CRY BABIES: Amateur sumo wrestlers hold babies during ‘Nakizumo’ or a baby-crying sumo contest in Tokyo. REUTERS

