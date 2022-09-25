Bangladesh ferry accident kills 23, dozens missing

Dhaka, September 25
At least 23 people were killed and dozens were missing after a boat packed with passengers sank on Sunday in the latest waterways tragedy to hit Bangladesh.
The bodies recovered so far included women and children, said Jahurul Islam, district administrator of northern Panchagarh, where the accident occurred.
"The rescue operation for those missing is ongoing," he said.
Islam said he did not know the exact number of people missing, but passengers said more than 70 people had been on board.
Hundreds of people die each year in ferry accidents in Bangladesh, a low-lying country that has extensive inland waterways but lax safety standards.
At least 26 died in May after an overcrowded speedboat collided with a sand-laden bulk carrier and sank on the Padma River. Reuters
