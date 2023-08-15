Bangladesh wants extradition treaty with Britain

PTI

Kolkata, August 14

Bangladesh has sought an extradition treaty with the British government, weeks after a court in the South Asian nation sentenced fugitive BNP leader Tarique Rahman in a money laundering case, the neighbouring country’s Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said.

Huq said Bangladesh is also trying to bring back two of the fugitive army officers who were involved in shooting dead the country’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and members of his family in cold blood at their Dhaka house on August 15, 1975.

