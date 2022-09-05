Barack Obama wins best narrator Emmy award

ANI

Los Angeles: Former US president Barack Obama has won the best narrator Emmy award for his work on Netflix docu series — Our Great National Parks. AP

Indian-origin prof selected for US leadership initiative

Houston: Indian-origin Swa-thi Arur, professor and deputy chair of Genetics at Texas University, MD Anderson Cancer Centre, was selected as Emerging Leader in Health and Medicine Scholars by the National Academy of Medicine. PTI

Bentley stolen from London lands in Karachi, seized

Karachi: A ‘Bentley Mulsanne’ stolen from UK was recovered in Karachi during a raid. The UK’s intelligence agency tipped that it was parked in Karachi’s defence housing area.

