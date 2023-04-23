 Barry Humphries, creator of Dame Edna, dies : The Tribune India

Barry Humphries, creator of Dame Edna, dies

Barry Humphries, creator of Dame Edna, dies

Barry Humphries, the comedian best known for his character Dame Edna Everage who blossomed from an Australian suburban housewife into a self-described gigastar, died on Saturday. Reuters



Melbourne: Barry Humphries, the comedian best known for his character Dame Edna Everage who blossomed from an Australian suburban housewife into a self-described gigastar, died on Saturday. He was 89. The Sydney Morning Herald said Humphries died at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, where he had been treated for his health issues. “He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit,” his family said in a statement quoted by the Australian media. PTI

Anglo-Indian cuisine in spotlight for coronation

London: With the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla just weeks away, there is growing buzz around the historic milestone with a focus on Anglo-Indian cuisine at the UK’s oldest Indian restaurant. Veeraswamy, dating back to 1926, is located in the heart of the city of London and has this month been spotlighting the culinary interaction between Britain and India that has shaped UK gastronomy against the backdrop of the King’s coronation on May 6. PTI

6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia

Jakarta: A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Southeast Sulawesi province in Indonesia on Saturday, but did not trigger a tsunami, Indonesia’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency BMKG said. The agency reported the quake hit at 15.23 pm Jakarta time with its epicentre situated at 227 km northeast of the Wakatobi Regency and a depth of 32 km under the sea, Xinhua News Agency reported. IANS

US Marine jailed for cross-border drug smuggling

San Diego: A former Marine who for years helped smuggle drugs from Mexico into the United States and even tried to get a song written to glorify his exploits was sentenced Friday to 12 years in federal prison. Roberto Salazar II, 26, of San Diego was sentenced for importing fentanyl and for conspiracy to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office. AP

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Asssam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh 's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Asssam's Dibrugarh jail

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal had been on the run since Ma...

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

Poonch terror attack probe hints at use of Chinese armour-pi...

The Tribune honours legendary Editor-in-Chief Kalinath Ray

The Tribune honours legendary Editor-in-Chief Kalinath Ray

‘Price for speaking truth’: Rahul Gandhi vacates bungalow

‘Price for speaking truth’: Rahul Gandhi vacates bungalow

Stayed at 12, Tughlaq Lane for 19 years, shifts to mother So...


Crashed drone found near IB, 2-kg heroin recovered

Crashed drone found near International Border in Amritsar, 2-kg heroin recovered

9 trees chopped in Kamalpura forest area, police register case

Labourers protest, demand more remuneration for unloading trucks

2 gangsters held with country-made pistol in Amritsar

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

~100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Rs 100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Lone breadwinner gone, family gets Rs 40K in relief

Compromise between complainant, accused void if victim excluded: HC

CHB mulls study for getting wildlife nod

Mohali park dedicated to Punjabi writer Santokh Singh Dhir

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Man held for posting woman's morphed pictures online

Vagabond held for killing, robbing man

Fire at Vikas Bhawan, no casualties

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Rural police hold flag marches

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: 19 candidates in fray so far

Navjot Singh Sidhu dares Punjab CM for debate on poll promises

Every section upset with AAP govt: MLA

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

6 pm to 9 pm most fatal timing, reported max mishaps: Study

57 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Court upholds conviction in 2014 cheque bounce case

Mystery shrouds 24-year-old youth's death

Noisy 'Bullet' bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Delhi institute wins RGNUL moot court contest, pockets Rs 30K award

Orientation event held at Pbi varsity