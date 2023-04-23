Barry Humphries, creator of Dame Edna, dies

Melbourne: Barry Humphries, the comedian best known for his character Dame Edna Everage who blossomed from an Australian suburban housewife into a self-described gigastar, died on Saturday. He was 89. The Sydney Morning Herald said Humphries died at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, where he had been treated for his health issues. “He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit,” his family said in a statement quoted by the Australian media. PTI

Anglo-Indian cuisine in spotlight for coronation

London: With the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla just weeks away, there is growing buzz around the historic milestone with a focus on Anglo-Indian cuisine at the UK’s oldest Indian restaurant. Veeraswamy, dating back to 1926, is located in the heart of the city of London and has this month been spotlighting the culinary interaction between Britain and India that has shaped UK gastronomy against the backdrop of the King’s coronation on May 6. PTI

6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia

Jakarta: A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Southeast Sulawesi province in Indonesia on Saturday, but did not trigger a tsunami, Indonesia’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency BMKG said. The agency reported the quake hit at 15.23 pm Jakarta time with its epicentre situated at 227 km northeast of the Wakatobi Regency and a depth of 32 km under the sea, Xinhua News Agency reported. IANS

US Marine jailed for cross-border drug smuggling

San Diego: A former Marine who for years helped smuggle drugs from Mexico into the United States and even tried to get a song written to glorify his exploits was sentenced Friday to 12 years in federal prison. Roberto Salazar II, 26, of San Diego was sentenced for importing fentanyl and for conspiracy to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office. AP