Battling worst-ever floods, Kazakhstan attempts coexistence with ethnic groups

Sandeep Dikshit

Astana (Kazakhstan), May 1

At a time when Kazakhstan is undergoing a difficult moment due to the worst-ever floods in 80 years just when it had embarked on political and social reforms, its President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has stressed that the consequences of the floods will be eliminated, and the path of reforms will continue.

One of the paths is to promote inter-ethnic unity because contrary to superficial impression, Kazakhstan is a mosaic of ethnicities which includes Germans, Koreans, Russians, Uzbeks and Kyrghiz nationalities besides 70 per cent Kazakhs.

Speaking to a group of visiting journalists, Chair of the capital’s Uzbek ethno cultural centre Sherzod Pulatov said it is this emphasis on ethnic unity that the Kazakh people in a difficult situation have demonstrated cohesion, solidarity and sympathy for those in need.

“All ethnic groups are an integral part of the people of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Our country is multinational, according to some sources, representatives of at least 130 ethnic groups live in it. There are 42 ethno-cultural associations in all cities and districts of the country,” he explained.

There are more than 1,000 different ethno-cultural associations in Kazakhstan, all united by a coordinating body – the Assembly – which held its session party virtually due to the floods and the need to save money.

