BBC sports coverage disrupted for 2nd day

London, March 12
The BBC’s sports coverage faced a second day of disruption on Sunday as several members of its staff refused to work in solidarity with star football host Gary Lineker, who was taken off air over a tweet criticising the British government’s migration policy.
In a post on Tuesday on his Twitter account, 62-year-old Lineker compared Rishi Sunak government’s language about migrants to that used in Nazi Germany.
He has not tweeted or commented since the row erupted but the broadcaster’s decision to block him triggered mass walkouts by the staff in solidarity.
BBC’s director-general Tim Davie apologised for the disruption. “We are working very hard to resolve this situation and make sure we get output on air,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary
Director dedicates award to 'motherland India'
Two days after authorities closed Silicon Valley Bank, New York's Signature Bank shut down in third largest failure in US banking history
Regulators close Signature bank, announce plan to make depos...
Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said he would use 'blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik'
Delhi farmhouse owner owned actor Rs 15 crore, initiate poli...