BBC sports coverage disrupted for 2nd day

PTI

London, March 12

The BBC’s sports coverage faced a second day of disruption on Sunday as several members of its staff refused to work in solidarity with star football host Gary Lineker, who was taken off air over a tweet criticising the British government’s migration policy.

In a post on Tuesday on his Twitter account, 62-year-old Lineker compared Rishi Sunak government’s language about migrants to that used in Nazi Germany.

He has not tweeted or commented since the row erupted but the broadcaster’s decision to block him triggered mass walkouts by the staff in solidarity.

BBC’s director-general Tim Davie apologised for the disruption. “We are working very hard to resolve this situation and make sure we get output on air,” he said.