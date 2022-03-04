BBC suspends reporting in Russia after new law

London, March 4
Britain's BBC said on Friday it would temporarily suspend the work of all its journalists and support staff in Russia following the introduction of a new law that could jail anyone intentionally spreading "fake" news.
Tim Davie, the director general of the BBC, said in a statement the legislation appears to criminalise the process of independent journalism.
"It leaves us no other option than to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC News journalists and their support staff within the Russian Federation while we assess the full implications of this unwelcome development," he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Aussie cricket legend Shane Warne dies at 52
Suspected heart attack, says report; Sachin Tendulkar, Sir V...
Russian-Ukraine War: 1,000 Indians still stranded in Ukraine, says MEA
Primary focus on evacuating Indians from conflict zones in e...
Russia seizes Europe's biggest nuclear plant in 'reckless' assault
Intense fighting in area around nuclear plant; US says assau...
Former Punjab governor and ex-Army chief Gen SF Rodrigues dies at 88
Gen Rodrigues was born in Bombay in 1933
SC shocked at 'unprecedented' HC order protecting Punjab ex-DGP Sumedh Saini in all future cases
A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana asks the Punjab and Haryana HC ...