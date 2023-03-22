B’desh ‘very careful’ about loans from China: Hasina

Dhaka, March 21
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Tuesday that her government was “very much careful” about issues of development partnership with China and Dhaka was not dependent on any particular country for overseas assistance, amid global concerns over mounting debt to Beijing by smaller countries.
The 99-year lease of Hambantota port to China by Sri Lanka has raised red flags about the downside of China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative and Beijing’s push for major infrastructure projects costing billions of dollars in small countries.
“We’re not depending on anybody,” Hasina said.
When asked why the US thought Dhaka was getting closer to China, the Prime Minister said, “We’re close to everybody, China, USA or India. Those who are supporting our development, we’re with them.” — PTI
Development first
