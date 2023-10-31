Behind Dhaka cafe attack, 7 ultras escape gallows

Dhaka, October 30

Bangladesh’s High Court on Monday commuted the death sentences of seven Islamist militants to life imprisonment unto death, nearly four years after they were convicted for their role in the country’s worst terror attack at a popular Dhaka cafe in 2016 that killed 23 people, including an Indian girl.

The heavily armed militants attacked the Holey Artisan Bakery restaurant in Dhaka’s posh diplomatic area on July 1, 2016, and took the diners hostage. They subsequently killed three Bangladeshis, seven Japanese, nine Italians and one Indian. On November 27, 2019, the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal in Dhaka convicted and sentenced seven militants from the Neo Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh to death. On Monday, a two-member bench of the High Court commuted the death sentences to imprisonment until death, a media report stated. The Islamic State had claimed responsibility.

In another development, thousands of supporters of Bangladesh's ruling Awami League party held a rally in Dhaka to denounce what they called violence by the main opposition party as tensions soar ahead of the elections.

Since Saturday, at least four people have been killed and hundreds injured after clashes erupted during anti-government protests. — PTI

Seven nations condemn poll violence

The US, UK, Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Norway have condemned the recent violence in Bangladesh that left four dead amid clashes between the supporters of the BNP and the ruling Awami League. They called for free, fair and peaceful poll.

