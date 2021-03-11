Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leader

His rise grew out of massive anti-government protests in 2019 that spiraled into violent clashes

Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leader

John Lee celebrates with his wife after declaring his victory in the chief executive election of Hong Kong on May 8, 2022. AP/PTI

Hong Kong, May 8

John Lee was elected as Hong Kong's next leader on Sunday by an election committee comprised of nearly 1,500 largely pro-Beijing members. Lee received 1,416 votes in the chief executive election, far exceeding the 751 votes needed to win. More than 97% of the Election Committee cast their votes in a secret ballot Sunday morning.

As the only candidate in the polls, Lee was expected to win, especially since he has Beijing's endorsement and last month obtained 786 nominations from members of the Election Committee in support of his candidacy. Lee will replace current leader Carrie Lam on July 1.

The election on Sunday follows major changes to Hong Kong's electoral laws last year to ensure that only “patriots” loyal to Beijing can hold office. The legislature was also reorganized to all but eliminate opposition voices.

The elaborate arrangements surrounding the pre-determined outcome speak to Beijing's desire for a veneer of democracy. Though they will vote in a secret ballot, Hong Kong's electors have all been carefully vetted.

On Sunday morning, three members of the League of Social Democrats, a local activist group, protested the election by attempting to march toward the election venue while displaying a banner demanding universal suffrage that would allow Hong Kongers to vote both for the legislature and the chief executive.

“Human rights over power, the people are greater than the country,” the banner read. “One person, one vote for the chief executive. Immediately implement dual universal suffrage.”

One protester was handing out flyers before police arrived and cordoned off the protesters and the banner. Police also searched protesters' belongings and took down their personal details, though no arrests were immediately made.

The pro-democracy camp in Hong Kong has long demanded universal suffrage, which they say is promised to the city in its mini-constitution, the Basic Law. It was also a key demand in the 2014 Umbrella Revolution protests and 2019 anti-government demonstrations.

Lee as Hong Kong's future leader has sparked concern that Beijing could further tighten its grip on Hong Kong. He spent most of his civil service career in the police and security bureau, and is an outspoken and staunch supporter of a national security law imposed on Hong Kong in 2020 aimed at stamping out dissent.

His rise grew out of massive anti-government protests in 2019 that spiraled into violent clashes. As security secretary, he oversaw the police campaign to confront protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets, then rounded many of them up for arrest later.

More than 150 people have been arrested under the security law, which outlaws secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces to intervene in the city's affairs. Almost all prominent pro-democracy activists have been jailed, with others fleeing abroad or being intimidated into silence.

Thousands of residents have left the city of 7.4 million people amid the 2019 protests and subsequent harsh pandemic restrictions, including many professionals and expatriates.

In his election campaign in the weeks leading up to Sunday's polls, Lee pledged to enact long-shelved local legislation to protect against security threats and vowed to increase housing supply in the world's most expensive real estate market.

He also said he would improve the city's competitiveness and set a firm foundation for Hong Kong's development.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Tajinder Bagga case: No coercive action till May 10, says HC as BJP leader appeals against arrest warrant

2
Punjab

CBI conducts searches against Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in Rs 40-crore bank loan 'fraud' case

3
Punjab

Have done no wrong, nothing to hide: AAP MLA Gajjan Majra on CBI raids

4
Delhi

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

5
Himachal

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

6
Trending

'My duty is my priority': Delhi school teacher shares heartfelt apology note by her student, netizens shower praise

7
Punjab

No coercive action against BJP leader till May 10: Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Haryana

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

9
Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University engineering girl student commits suicide

10
Haryana

Minor boy held for brutal murder of 6-year-old girl in Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Top News

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm ‘Asani’

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani

As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...

Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...

No SIM, tablets to Haryana pupils of no use

Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards

Students not able to access Internet on the device

Cities

View All

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Comlaint filed against farmer for digging field with earth mover

Double shift in Punjab govt schools not new practice, say teachers

Industrial alcohol seized from trucker in Amritsar

Daughter-in-law, kin booked for man’s death in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

State of Chandigarh women still regressive, reveals survey

Smart meter pilot project completed in Chandigarh

Woman strangles former civic body employee in Chandigarh

Probe ordered into 2 medical certificates issued by GMCH-32

Fresh trouble for Tajinder Bagga; Mohali court issues arrest warrant

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Minorities panel notice to Punjab chief secretary over Tajinder Bagga’s ‘turbanless’ arrest

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest: Punjab govt moves 2 applications in High Court, wants Centre to be made party to case

Will keep raising voice against AAP, Arvind Kejriwal: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

To moms, with love

To moms, with love

This city-based 'mompreneur' is making waves worldwide

From prof to entrepreneur

Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Moms showered with love on their special day

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

PRTC workers, traffic cop exchange blows

92 acres of panchayat land freed in two days: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Anurag Thakur blames AAP for Patiala violence

Will ensure potable water for residents says Neena Mittal, Rajpura MLA