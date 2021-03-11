Beijing loyalist Lee elected Hong Kong's Chief Executive

Beijing loyalist Lee elected Hong Kong's Chief Executive

Hong Kong, May 8

John Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, was elected next Chief Executive on Sunday in a vote cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee.

Rubber-stamp election

  • Lee was the only candidate and won with over 99 per cent of the vote in which nearly all 1,500 committee members were carefully vetted by the central government in Beijing
  • The election followed major changes to Hong Kong’s electoral laws last year to ensure that only “patriots” loyal to Beijing can hold office
  • The elaborate arrangements surrounding the predetermined outcome speak of Beijing’s desire for a veneer of democracy

He will replace current leader Carrie Lam on July 1. Her five-term was marked by huge pro-democracy protests calling for her resignation, a security crackdown that has quashed virtually all dissent, the recent Covid wave that had overwhelmed the health system - events that have undermined Hong Kong's reputation as an international business hub with Western-style freedoms.

"I look forward to starting a new chapter together, building a Hong Kong that is caring, open and vibrant, and a Hong Kong that is full of opportunities and harmony," Lee said in his victory speech.

The committee members voted in a secret ballot, and Lee's 1,416 votes were the highest support ever for the city's top leadership position.

Without opposition, Lee would likely have easier time governing Hong Kong compared to Lam, said Ivan Choy, a senior lecturer at the Chinese University of Hong Kong's Department of Government and Public Administration.

"A major reason for easier governance is that the electoral system has changed," he said. European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Lee's election "violates democratic principles and political pluralism in Hong Kong".

"Selection process is yet another step in the dismantling of the one country, two systems' principle," Borrell tweeted. The Chinese government's liaison office in Hong Kong congratulated Lee and said the election was conducted in a "fair, just and orderly manner in accordance with laws and regulations". — AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols and inscriptions hidden in rooms?

2
Himachal

SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu booked in a case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to call on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on a day CWC meets

4
World

'If I die under mysterious circumstances…,' Elon Musk posts cryptic tweet an hour after he shares a post in 'connection with Russia'

5
Trending

Watch: Anand Mahindra fulfils his promise, gifts new house to Idli Amma on Mother's Day

6
Business

SII's Adar Poonawalla woos Elon Musk to invest in India for manufacturing Tesla cars

7
Coronavirus

Why do some people get sicker than others from Covid?

8
Punjab

Two arrested with IED, 1.5-kg RDX in Tarn Taran village; possible terror attack foiled

9
Punjab

Karnal terror suspects supplied arms, drugs in Punjab

10
Punjab

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

Don't Miss

View All
Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo
Punjab

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI
Nation

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered
Chandigarh

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Top News

Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade

Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...

IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this

IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this

Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...

‘If I die under mysterious circumstances…,’ Elon Musk’s latest tweet an hour after he shares a post in connect to ‘Russia’

'If I die under mysterious circumstances…,' Elon Musk posts cryptic tweet an hour after he shares a post in 'connection with Russia'

2 dead, 25 injured after 2 buses collide in Punjab’s Kurali

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...

Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

Amritsar: Registered Medical Practitioner kills self, eight booked

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide in Tarn Taran village

Four robberies reported in Amritsar city

1.5 kg RDX seized in Tarn Taran, two held after search operation

2 dead, 25 injured after 2 buses collide in Punjab’s Kurali

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

100% vaccination in 15-18 group in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 11 Covid cases

Panchkula: Surajpur-Skukhomajri bypass likely to see light of day

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Curbs on Russian oil put pressure on India's traditional sources: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Jalandhar's cyber cell receiving over 100 plaints/month

Act strictly against heavy vehicles flouting norms: CP Jalandhar

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

Hoshiarpur: Subedar Hardeep Singh cremated with full military honours

Servants steal 40-tola gold, ~4.35L from retd AIG’s house

Servants steal 40-tola gold, Rs 4.35L from retd AIG's house in Ludhiana's BRS Nagar

Seven test positive for Covid in Ludhiana

Tailor booked for sacrilege bid at Sarabha village gurdwara in Ludhiana

Cyber criminals make fake FB profile of MLA, demand money

Mother’s Day: Legislators give credit for their success to mothers

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Dues pending, free bus travel takes Punjab Govt on Rs 114 crore ride

Patiala: Historic Rajindra Tank Lake in a shambles, departments pass buck

Patiala: Monthly theatre episode held