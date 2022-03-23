Beijing says it has the right to develop South China Sea islands militarily

PTI

Beijing, March 22

China on Tuesday said it has the right to develop South China Sea islands as it sees fit in the wake of US accusations that it has fully militarised at least three of several islands it built in the disputed waterway in violation of a previous commitment.

China’s deployment of “necessary national defence facilities on its own territory is a right entitled to every sovereign country and is in line with international law, which is beyond reproach”, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing.

US military activities in the area aimed to “stir up trouble and make provocations”, Wang said. — AP

Chinese FM meets Pakistan PM Imran

Chinese FM Wang Yi met Pak PM Imran Khan on Tuesday and the two discussed the current trajectory of bilateral ties as well as evolving regional and international scenario. Wang is here to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers. PTI

India’s envoy to China meets SCO Secy-Gen

Beijing: India’s new Ambassador to China Pradeep K Rawat on Tuesday met the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Zhang Ming here and discussed various initiatives proposed by India and the country’s upcoming presidency of the eight-member grouping.