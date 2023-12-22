Beijing warns Manila against S China Sea ‘miscalculation’

BEIJING/MANILA, December 21
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned the Philippines that any miscalculation in their escalating dispute in the South China Sea would bring a resolute response, and urged dialogue to address “serious difficulties” between the two neighbours.
Beijing and Manila have traded sharp accusations in recent months over a succession of run-ins in the South China Sea, including charges that China rammed a ship earlier this month carrying the Philippine armed forces chief of staff.
China in turn has accused the Philippines of trespassing on its territory. The souring of relations coincides with Manila’s moves to boost military ties with Japan and the US, its former colonial power and defence ally of seven decades. — Reuters
