Beirut museum reopens 3 years after port blast

PTI

Beirut: Lebanon’s Sursock Museum has reopened to the public, three years after a deadly explosion in Beirut’s port — set off by tons of improperly stored chemicals — reduced many of its treasured paintings and collections to ashes. The reopening on Friday night offered Beirut residents a rare bright spot in a country reeling from a crippling economic crisis. The explosion had ripped through much of Beirut, killing more than 200 people and injuring over 6,000. AP

Oz teenager fights off monster crocodile

Canberra: A teenager has fought off an attack by a large saltwater crocodile in Australia’s Northern Territory (NT), local media reported on Saturday. Zefha Butcher was fishing with family on Groote Eylandt off the NT’s northeast coast when he was attacked from behind by the 5.4 meter-long crocodile. The predator held the 19-year-old between its jaws in the water until Butcher was able to poke it in the eye and escape to safety, reports Xinhua news agency. IANS

Nepal starts exporting electricity to India

Kathmandu: Nepal has started exporting electricity to India from Saturday, as the generation of hydroelectricity from run-of-the-river projects increased with the onset of the monsoon in the Himalayan country. Last year also, Nepal exported hydroelectricity to India from June to November. “We have started selling 600 MW hour electricity to India from Saturday as there is a surplus in the country,” said Suresh Bhattarai, spokesman of Nepal Electricity Authority. PTI

PIO jailed throwing birdcage at partner in S’pore

Singapore: An Indian origin Singaporean was sentenced to a month's jail on Friday for throwing a 1-kg metal birdcage at his live-in girlfriend following a quarrel over the upkeep of one of their pet dogs. The 42-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to one count of acting rashly without concern for the personal safety of others, and one count of criminal intimidation. Another three charges of similar nature were taken into consideration during sentencing, TODAY newspaper reported.