Benjamin Netanyahu slams ally for anti-gay remark

Jerusalem: Designated Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu issued a rebuke of his new coalition allies for saying they would advance on anti-LGBTQ laws. AP
Indian-origin scientist on Aus STEM panel
Melbourne: An Indian-origin biotechnologist, Parwinder Kaur from Punjab’s Nawanshahr, has been appointed to the Australian’s STEM expert panel. IANS
Laptop fire forces plane evacuation in NY
New York: Emergency responders evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport in New York City as a result of a fire in a passenger’s laptop on Saturday. AP
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...