Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan UK chief honoured

London: Dr MN Nandakumara, a UK-based Sanskrit scholar and executive director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan centre here, has been conferred an honorary MBE by King Charles for services to Indian classical arts. PTI
Second Uyghur dies in Thai detention centre
bangkok: Human rights organisations urged Thailand to improve conditions in its immigration detention facilities after a second asylum seeker from China’s Muslim Uyghur minority died in custody within two months. AP
LAC actions have eroded basis of ties, China told
Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh, Gen Li Shangfu hold bilater...
2K Indians moved out of Sudan conflict zone
Robbed by armed gangs, say evacuees