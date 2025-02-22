DT
Home / World / Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay concludes official visit to India

ANI
Updated At : 01:41 PM Feb 22, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Bhutan Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, concluded his official visit to India from February 20-21, during which he participated in the inaugural Leadership Conclave of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL), which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, during the visit, PM Tobgay had a meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

Additionally, Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju; Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and other senior officials of the Government of India called on the Bhutan PM.

While delivering his remarks at the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) Conclave in Delhi, Tobgay referred to PM Modi as his "mentor and elder brother" and said that he is inspired to work even harder as a public servant when he meets him.

Tshering Tobgay said, "Prime Minister, my elder brother, every time I have the opportunity of meeting you, I am overcome with joy. Your Excellency, Prime Minister, my mentor, every time I meet you, I am inspired to work even harder as a public servant. Your Excellency, ladies and gentlemen, friends, I bring to you warm greetings of His Majesty the King of Bhutan."

"Today is an important day in Bhutan as it is the birth anniversary of His Majesty the King. I am delighted that I am celebrating this auspicious occasion in India among friends led by the Honourable Prime Minister and including all the distinguished guests here," he added.

India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, based on trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels, the MEA stated.

"The visit of the Prime Minister of Bhutan is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, a hallmark of the special partnership," it added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

