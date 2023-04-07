 Biden Administration defends Afghan troop pullout; blames ex-President Trump for chaos : The Tribune India

Biden Administration defends Afghan troop pullout; blames ex-President Trump for chaos

White House report says President Biden was ‘severely constrained’ by Trump’s decisions

Biden Administration defends Afghan troop pullout; blames ex-President Trump for chaos

John Kirby, White House National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications, said the evacuation planning started in the spring of 2021. AP/PTI file



PTI

Washington, April 7

Joe Biden’s Administration has defended its decision to pull American troops out of Afghanistan and blamed former US President Donald Trump for creating conditions that “severely constrained” his successor and led to the chaotic withdrawal from the war-torn country in 2021.

The White House on Thursday released a 12-page document on the conditions that led to US’ exit from Afghanistan in 2021 and sent related classified documents to various Congressional committees.

The report places much of the blame on the previous Trump Administration, saying President Biden was “severely constrained” by former President Trump’s decisions.

“President Biden’s choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor,” the report said.

The Trump administration had negotiated a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban that Biden pledged to honour. But Thursday’s report criticised the former Republican president for a lack of planning to carry out the deal.

According to the report, when Biden took office on January 20, 2021, “the Taliban were in the strongest military position that they had been in since 2001, controlling or contesting nearly half of the country.”

At the same time, the US had only 2,500 troops on the ground, the lowest since 2001, and President Biden was facing Trump’s near-term deadline to withdraw all US forces from Afghanistan by May 2021, or the Taliban would resume its attacks on US and allied troops, it said.

It said Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin testified on September 28, 2021, “The intelligence was clear that if we did not leave in accordance with that agreement, the Taliban would recommence attacks on our forces.”

John Kirby, White House National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications, told reporters here that the Biden Administration was “proud” of its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“The President’s very proud of the manner in which the men and women of the military, the Foreign Service, and the intelligence community conducted this withdrawal,” he said.

“I’ve been around operations my entire life, and there’s not a single one that ever goes perfectly according to plan,” he said.

Kirby said Biden’s choice was stark, either to withdraw all US forces or resume fighting with the Taliban.

“He chose the former, but even in doing so, secured extra time to conduct that withdrawal, stretching it out to August. Despite having his options curtailed, President Biden led a deliberate, rigorous and inclusive decision-making process that was responsive to facts on the ground,” he said.

Noting that the administration focused keenly on the need for proper planning, he said Biden directed his top national security leaders to begin planning for a withdrawal even before he had made the final decision to leave Afghanistan.

He ordered troop reduction plans, plans to turn over bases and equipment to the Afghan government as the previous administration had negotiated, plans to draw down the diplomatic presence and plans to evacuate both American citizens and Afghan allies alike, Kirby said.

The White House official said the evacuation planning started in the spring of 2021 and the President ordered additional military forces pre-positioned in the region by mid-summer in case they were ever needed.

Throughout, President Biden insisted that his team plan for worst-case scenarios such as the fall of Kabul, even though the intelligence community’s assessment when he was making the decision in early 2021, was that Taliban advances would accelerate only after the withdrawal of US forces, Kirby said.

The President repeatedly requested assessments of the trajectory of the conflict from his military and his intelligence professionals, he said.

The long-awaited report also cites intelligence failure in not predicting rapid Taliban victory.

Responding to a question on inaccurate intelligence assessment, Kirby said no agency predicted a Taliban takeover in nine days.

“No agency predicted the rapid fleeing of President Ghani who had indicated to us his intent to remain in Afghanistan up until he departed on the 15th of August,” he said.

The internationally backed Afghan government collapsed and then-President Ashraf Ghani fled the country in August 2021 as the Taliban took over the capital, Kabul, amid the withdrawal of US forces.

During the evacuation, a suicide bombing by the Afghanistan branch of ISIS killed at least 175 people, including 13 US service members.

“No agency predicted that the more than 300,000 trained and equipped Afghan National Security and Defense Forces would fail to fight for the country, especially after 20 years of American support,” Kirby said.

The mission that was originally sent into Afghanistan was accomplished a long, long time ago, he said.

“Remember, they were ordered under President Bush to avenge the 9/11 attacks and to go specifically after Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida. And decimating and degrading al-Qaida’s capability in Afghanistan was a mission that we accomplished a long, long time ago,” he said.

“Over time, the president has talked about this, the mission in Afghanistan morphed into something it wasn’t intended to originally be,” Kirby said.

Trump rejected the findings of the report on Thursday.

“These Morons in the White House, who are systematically destroying our Country, headed up by the biggest Moron of them all, Hopeless Joe Biden, have a new disinformation game they are playing – Blame ‘TRUMP’ for their grossly incompetent SURRENDER in Afghanistan,” on his Truth Social platform.

“I watched this disaster unfold just like everyone else. I saw them take out the Military first, give $85 Billion of military equipment, allow killing of our soldiers, and leave Americans behind. Biden is responsible, no one else!” he was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

The Biden administration has faced mounting criticism, especially from Republicans, over its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Despite criticism of the Trump administration, which initiated the American withdrawal after 20 years in Afghanistan, the report said Biden – who took office in January 2021 – also wanted to end the longest war in US history.

#Afghanistan #donald trump #joe biden

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hindu temple vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Canada's Windsor, police launch investigation

2
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu meets his 'mentor' Rahul Gandhi and 'friend, philosopher, guide' Priyanka

4
Jalandhar

AAP names ex-Congress leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate

5
Business

Home Ministry recommends CBI probe against Oxfam India over alleged violations of foreign funds Act

6
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's ex-Mahila Congress president Multani's son found dead under mysterious circumstances

7
J & K

Sonia Gandhi had made up her mind to let Mufti continue as J-K CM in 2005, I put my foot down: Karan Singh

8
Nation

Setback to Congress: Veteran leader AK Antony's son Anil Antony joins BJP

9
Nation

Centre to soon take call on relaxing quality norms for wheat procurement in Punjab, Haryana: Union Food Secretary

10
Nation

'Like Lord Hanuman': PM Modi draws divine analogy to pledge fight against graft, nepotism

Don't Miss

View All
South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Woman’s ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother
Trending

Woman's ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother

4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Watch: Rishabh Pant’s presence in Delhi’s Arun Jaitely Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout ‘We want Rishabh’
Sports

Watch: Rishabh Pant's presence in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout 'We want Rishabh'

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Top News

'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

‘It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister ...

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab

Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met

Haryana saw death of 40 septic tank cleaners in five years

Haryana saw death of 40 septic tank cleaners in five years

To allow cannabis cultivation or not, Himachal debates; CM forms panel

To allow cannabis cultivation or not, Himachal debates; CM forms panel

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan teaches Virat Kohli 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan teaches Virat Kohli 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step

KKR co-owner SRK and former RCB skipper Virat Kohli's brief ...


Cities

View All

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

After strong objections, e-ticketing barriers at Jallianwala Bagh removed

Amritsar DC: Submit crop loss report before April 14

Amritpal Singh case: 19 arrested so far for Ajnala clash

Two arrested for producing fake power of attorney

AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

No nod to two IT Park projects, CHB offers to return 123 acres

No nod to two IT Park projects, CHB offers to return 123 acres

No takers, fresh tender to lease out OFC duct

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

5th liquor vend auction, same result

Man shot at outside hotel, cops suspect gang rivalry

'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Haryana man held by Delhi Police for duping people of lakhs with airline job offer

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

Mahila Cong ex-chief’s son found dead in car

Jalandhar: Mahila Congress ex-chief’s son found dead in car

AAP names Sushil Rinku as party candidate from Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: Congress steps up poll campaign

3 kill woman, hide body in box; booked

NRI tries to get ex-wife ‘kidnapped’, booked

3 takers for int’l airport’s ~15.8-cr allied work

3 takers for international airport's Rs 15.8-cr allied work

Four booked for rape of MC sanitation employee

Police crack Rs 1.27 lakh robbery case, 2 held

15 fresh Covid cases in district

Man attacks wife, son

Prime accused in kabaddi promoter’s murder held

Patiala: Prime accused in kabaddi promoter Dharminder Singh Bhinda's murder held

4 schoolkids among 5 hurt as auto, car collide

Over 400 people examined at medical camp in Kalyan

Implement MGNREGA properly: Farm labourers

Day after attack on students, security tightened at TIET