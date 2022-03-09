Biden announces ban on Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON, March 8

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports, ramping up a pressure campaign on Moscow in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

“We remain united in our purpose to pressure President Putin. Gasoline prices will go up further with this move,” said Biden. He also said the US would share the responsibility of caring for refugees from Ukraine.

While maintaining that the crisis was “a reminder that we must be energy independent”, Biden said he calls on oil firms not to engage in excessive price hike.

Meanwhile, the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine reached 2 million on Tuesday, according to the United Nations, the fastest exodus Europe has seen since World War II. “Today the outflow of refugees from Ukraine reaches two million people. Two million,” Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, wrote on Twitter.

Russian aircraft continued to bomb cities in Ukraine overnight. — Agencies

‘CAATSA sanctions on India would be foolhardy’

Washington: India is a critical ally of the US and it would be “extraordinarily foolhardy” to impose any sanctions on New Delhi under the punitive CAATSA ( Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act) law for its purchase of the S-400 missile defence system from Russia, Ted Cruz, a top Republican Senator, has told the Biden administration. PTI

Russian General killed, says Ukraine

A Russian general was killed in the fighting around Kharkiv, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said. It identified him as Maj Gen Vitaly Gerasimov, 45. Russia has not commented.

Australia sanctions ‘propagandists’

Canberra: The Australian Government says it is placing sanctions on Moscow's “propagandists and purveyors of disinformation” who legitimatise Russia's invasion as the “de-nazification” of Ukraine. It has sanctioned 10 persons. AP